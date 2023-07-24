Homeowner’s Guide to Making Your House More Eco-Friendly

Climate change has, unfortunately, thrown the world out of balance. The weather is more intense, landfills are piled higher with waste, and the very atmosphere is being affected. In fact, did you know that approximately 150 million tons of trash is produced in America alone? There is so much garbage littering the world, it’s also affecting the ocean life. Each year, millions of marine animals are killed due to pollution. What’s worse is that some of this trash comes from your very own home. So, what can you do to combat these adverse effects on the environment? This one question has many answers, and we have them right here. Below is a guide to help homeowners make their home eco-friendlier.

Install Smart Thermostats

Thermostats are used to help your HVAC system regulate the temperature in your home. Thermostats use electricity, and even the greenest air conditioners and heating units take up a lot, but especially if they’re an older model. Old models in a modern house aren’t a good combo because of how it can cause the price of your power bill to surge. In the case of a thermostat, an older one can cause your HVAC to short cycle, which means its constantly turning it on and off.

You may be wondering how this contributes to climate change. Excessive energy usage can cause a whole slew of issues ranging from air pollution to even acid rain. Getting a smart thermostat installed uses significantly less power while producing the best results. Furthermore, you can also control them remotely through an app on your smartphone or laptop to ensure you’re not wasting power.

Consider Getting Solar Panels

More on the subject of electricity, solar panels are the number one alternative for a variety of reasons. The basic premise of solar panels is that they’re used to convert sunlight into energy. The process is a bit more complex; the panels are made from a material called crystalline silicon. This material is what absorbs the photovoltaic cells (PV) and converts it into energy. Solar panels can single-handedly save you hundreds on your utility bills. However, it should be noted that they can be quite the investment. Solar panels aren’t exactly cheap and can cost you thousands. Granted, the overall cost does depend on a few factors such as how many panels you want, the size of your house and the model.

Regardless, you might not be able to afford such a steep cost out of pocket, so how can you pay for it? Simple, as you can take out a personal loan to help finance this excursion. Personal loans are a lump sum of money you can use for anything. But the amount you receive will depend on the current standing of your credit score. Make sure to have a low debt-to-income ratio and have a decent score before applying. Also, don’t forget to compare quotes from various lenders, so you can get the best deal possible.

Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle

When it comes to protecting the environment, you’re going to see this phrase everywhere. That’s because it holds such a significant meaning; it’s how we reduce what we use, reuse it for other purposes and recycle it into a new product. Below is a brief list of materials you can recycle:

Plastic

Paper

Cardboard

Metal

Glass

Aluminum

We use these materials throughout our everyday life; we drink from aluminum cans, write out notes on paper, and tear through cardboard when receiving packages. By reducing, reusing, and recycling, we can better protect the environment.

Increase Your Home’s Insulation

Insulation is the process of reducing the flow of thermal energy. To put it in a simpler way, it’s how you trap heat in an area to keep it warm. This is done to prevent your heater from running excessively. If a home is poorly insulated, it can cause your home to feel too cold. There are also a few problems that can occur if the situation is severe enough. These situations can include having pests, mold infestations, and the typical cost-increase of your utility bills. There are plenty of ways you can increase the insulation in your home. Some of the most efficient methods include:

Hanging up thermal curtains

Sealing up cracks in your doors and windows

Installing high-quality flooring

Checking and repairing your pipes

Insulating your attic

Insulating can cost a bit of money depending on how you go about it. Poor insulation can occur when your windows are too old. Windows can last up to 30 years if they’re taken care of properly. However, they won’t last forever, and their efficiency will be greatly reduced. New windows can be up to $500 a piece, which you can use the personal loan for.