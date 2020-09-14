 4 Tips To Cleaning A Hot Water Kettle

Hot water kettles are convenient for boiling water which can save a great deal of time. However, constant use creates a buildup of minerals in the kettle, known as scaling. Scaling makes it more difficult to boil water, taking more time and consuming more energy. Over time, the materials of the kettle can break down and dissolve into the water, leading you to end up drinking it. Therefore, it is essential that you clean your kettle thoroughly, on the inside and outside, to remove these stains.

Descale using a vinegar solution

A vinegar solution is valuable in descaling a hot water kettle. The cleaning solution should be made in equal parts of water and vinegar and put in the kettle halfway towards three-quarter full. Boil the solution, and it should help remove the scaling. For severe stains, increase the amount of vinegar in the mixture. After boiling, leave the solution to soak for about half an hour. After that, pour out the solution and scrub the inside of the kettle thoroughly. However, do not clean the heating element. Rinse the kettle to remove the vinegar taste and smell, then wipe the kettle down with a cloth. Leave to dry. It is important to note that any cleaning for the interior should be done with the kettle unplugged and the filter removed.

Use lemon juice or citric acid.

There are alternatives like lemon juice, citric acid, or even baking soda in place of a vinegar solution. With the lemon juice, use an equal part of lemon juice to water; with baking soda, use a teaspoon of baking soda into water and boil; for citric acid, mix two tablespoons with one part water. Similarly, boil and let the solution sit for about half an hour before scrubbing the kettle.

Exterior cleaning

Unlike the interior, which needs specialized cleaning, the exterior of a water heater kettle requires no unique products. You can clean it with dishwashing soap, ensuring that the soap does not get inside the kettle. Clean thoroughly and often, and ensure to wipe it down with a damp cloth after. It would be best if you did not place the kettle in water, at all, to prevent any damage to the heating element. It is also advisable to polish your kettle with olive oil, to keep it shiny and slow down deterioration. This is necessary for stainless steel kettles. The oil should get applied gently, applying a thin coat on the kettle using soft cloth.

Clean the water filter

Many hot water kettles come with a water filter or a water filter cartridge, and these should also be cleaned and maintained as often as the kettle itself. Many water filters are metallic, and can therefore get cleaned with ease. The filter needs to get cleaned with either vinegar or lemon solutions used for interior cleaning since they may also accumulate minerals. Soak the filter in the solution for about ten minutes, then scrub thoroughly. Rinse with fresh water, then dry with a clean, dry cloth. For water filters that cannot get cleaned, consider replacing them with a new one.