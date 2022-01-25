How and Where to Build a Green Home

Owning a green home is a mindset and a complete overhaul of your lifestyle. Of course, there will be inconveniences along the way and sacrifices you’ll need to make, but when you are 100% dedicated to making the change, you’ll accept them and even start to welcome them as a part of your new lifestyle. Not only will you get the benefit of financial savings, but you’ll experience the satisfaction of knowing that you have secured a future for you and your family that is sustainable.

Where to Build Your Green Home

When first looking for a site, you’ll need to do some research. First, look for an area with abundant trees since they will provide the shade you’ll need to reduce your cooling and heating costs. However, this only applies if you plan on staying on the grid and don’t plan on using solar panels. If you want to use the sun’s power to your advantage, it’s best to look for an area that gets plenty of sunlight.

If you’re thinking of using wind power, you’ll need to do additional research to find out which areas provide the highest average wind velocity. You’ll also have to ensure that the property has enough space to set up the equipment you’ll need.

Search for properties that have extra space available for gardening. Call in an expert who can test the earth to ensure that it has fertile soil. Growing your fruits and vegetables is exciting and adds to the sustainability of your new life. You can boost organic food right in your backyard, and your health and your pocketbook will thank you for it.

Building the Foundation

Pre-cast concrete is more eco-friendly than regular concrete, but you’ll have to pay more for it. However, if you have the budget, you’ll find that the extra cost will pay for itself over the long term. The precast concrete will stop rainwater from getting into the home, and it can also be used to guide the rainwater to a centrally-located area on your property for further use.

Building the Walls and Roof

Recycled steel will help protect your home against strong winds, and plant-based foam makes an excellent insulator. If your budget allows for it, you can also choose precast concrete as your material of choice. If you aren’t using solar panels but your home has access to direct sunlight, you can consider adding a rooftop garden. This will give you access to even more organic food!

If you don’t have the time or energy required to do a lot of research, you may be better off looking for a pre-built green home with many eco-friendly features. More and more property owners are going green these days, so finding them on real estate listings is easier.

If you are searching for a green home and need help with your mortgage, here is a valuable reference: 1st UK money. Find out if you qualify for the mortgage you need to get the green home of your dreams.