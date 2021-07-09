How Breakfast Bar Stools Can Enhance Your Eating Area

A few decades ago, these breakfast bar stools were only used in cafés, restaurants, coffee shops, pubs, and bars. Today, you can find a bar stool in a modern home as an essential piece of furniture. A bar stool is an excellent piece of furniture, especially in an area where there is limited space. They came with great features, and they can blend well in any interior décor.

One of the places where you can use a stool is a dining area. Using this excellent furniture gives your dining area a stunning look. These stools come in different shapes, colors, styles, and finishes. The following are some of the ways in which these stools can improve your eating area.

1) Add Convenience

These fantastic pieces of furniture offer great convenience. They are light in weight and are easy to move around. This is a fantastic feature, especially when you are relocating or planning to redesign your home. You can check out bar stools online for better deals. You can get different types of this furniture at a discounted price. The stools are durable and lightweight, making it easy for you to move them around.

2) Improve Your Style

Style is essential in any home decor as it identifies the room’s character. Adding stools to your dining area will make it more beautiful. Therefore, whether you want backless, upholstered, or painted, you have a choice to select the stools that compliments and blend well with your interior. This makes your dining area stand out.

3) Add Comfort

Stools are perfect for everyone, including your kids. Children require chairs with high sitting when they have to eat. This makes the stools ideal furniture for your dining table as you can adjust the height so that they can reach the tables comfortably.

4) Make It Easy To Clean

Everyone loves a clean place. Compared to the regular chairs, stools are easy to clean. They can accommodate a range of people regardless of weight and height. You can buy stools that feature brackets and scratch resistance since they are more durable.

However, before you buy stools for your dining area, you need to consider things such as the height of the stools and the number of stools. The size of the stools plays a significant role in ensuring comfortability. 28-30 inches is the recommended height for dining chairs in homes.

Distance between stools is another thing that determines the comfortability of you and your family. Therefore, ensure that there is enough space linking each stool to the table. The recommended distance between one stool and the other is 6 inches. However, if you prefer stools with arms and swirl around features, give them a spacing of 8-10 inches.

Getting stools for your dining area is a brilliant idea. They will make your house stand out and blend well with your interior. Nevertheless, before you purchase the stools, ensure that you do your research thoroughly. Getting suitable stools for your dining area will improve the comfortability of your family and friends.