How Can Manufacturing Companies Monetize Their Plastic Waste?

Recycling is a major focus for many manufacturing companies. In fact, 97% of manufacturers have recycling programs in place. But what about the 3% who don’t? It’s time to change that.

Here are some ways to monetize your plastic waste so you can help create a sustainable economy and environment while also boosting your bottom line.

What plastics can be reused?

Plastics are bad for the environment because they take a long time to biodegrade. Some plastics can take up to 450 years to decompose. Plastic waste also threatens wildlife, spreads toxins, and contributes to global warming.

Thankfully, a lot of plastics can be recycled these days. PET is the most widely recycled plastic around the world. Other plastics that can be recycled include:

HDPE , which is one of the easiest plastic polymers to recycle.

LDPE , which stands for low-density polyethylene.

PP , which stands for polypropylene, and is one of the most commonly used plastics in the world.

What can you do with unusable plastics?

There are still some plastics that cannot be recycled. They include polyvinyl chloride and polystyrene. Items like bubble wrap, cling wrap, and many forms of packaging are non-recyclable.

So, what can you do with unusable plastic? To stop it from going to landfill, you’ll have to come up with creative ideas, such as contacting local artisans who use non-recyclable materials to make items like furniture and artworks.

Also, if your company uses plastic equipment like injection molders and thermoforming equipment and you want to sell it, it’s simple to quote your plastic equipment and find a buyer when you use a reputable vendor like Revelation Machinery.

The Lifecycle of Plastic Waste

Creating a plastic product starts with extracting crude oil or methane gas from the earth. After extraction, the fossil fuels are shipped to a refinery where the refinement process derives the building blocks for plastic production.

Ethane comes from crude oil and propane comes from natural gas. The ethane or propane is then chemically broken down into ethylene or propylene. Through the chemical modification process of catalyzed polymerization, plastic resins are created.

Once a plastic item has been created, used, and comes to the end of its life, the plastic waste can be recycled. At a reclaiming plant, the plastic waste is flaked, washed, and formed into new resins, ready for manufacturing.

How to Monetize Your Plastic Waste

Manufacturing companies can help to reduce their impact on the environment by recycling or reusing their plastic waste. However, they also have two options for monetizing the waste.

1. Sell the Recycled Plastic

Your first option is to sell your plastic waste. There are various companies that specialize in purchasing and recycling plastic waste from manufacturing companies.

They use shredding, grinding, pelletizing, and pulverizing operations to make quality plastic resins from post industrial waste plastic. Common plastics bought by such companies include HDPE, LDPE, PP, HMW, and ABS.

Most companies accept a wide variety of plastic items, from scrap sheets of plastic to plastic crates and tubes.

2. Put It in Your Products

Your other option is to recycle the plastic yourself and put it back into your products. If you’re producing plastic waste, that means you are using plastic at your manufacturing facility.

So, instead of buying new plastic materials, reuse your plastic waste. You can save substantial money in the long run by doing that.

Conclusion

Identify which plastics your manufacturing company uses so you can then determine the best ways of reusing each type. To save money, simply put your plastic waste back into your products. To make money, sell your plastic waste to a specialist recycling company.

When you get on top of your plastic waste, you can become a greener company while saving or making money at the same time.