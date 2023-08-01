How Civil Engineers Can Have a Positive Impact on the Planet’s Future

Civil engineers have played a large and prominent role in society. They have been responsible for some of the most spectacular designs you’ll come across, as well as those more practical infrastructure projects. And while you may think of them in terms of developing towns and cities, what may come as a surprise is how much they are helping to build a greener future for the planet.

Harnessing the Power of Recycle and Renewable Resources

One very obvious way that civil engineers are having a positive effect on more environmentally-sound infrastructure projects is by harnessing the power of recycled and renewable resources. Any time these can be used in a project, you are lessening the footprint left on the earth. Resources and materials such as cement substitutes are ideal since they feature a lower carbon intensity.

It goes beyond that, however, as today’s civil engineers are digging deeper and trying to find ways to capture carbon being emitted throughout the building process and then capture it in a safer more environmentally-friendly way. It’s a tall ask, but one that today’s civil engineers seem to be well equipped to handle.

Factoring Climate Change Into Designs and Plans

All you have to do is turn on the TV and watch the news to know that climate change is having a huge impact across the globe. From warming ocean temperatures to more frequent forest fires and stronger storm seasons – climate change isn’t something that can be ignored. This is becoming evident in civil engineering plans and designs that need to factor in how climate change affects buildings and infrastructure and how we can build resilient structures.

There is a huge cost both financially and environmentally when buildings need to constantly be rebuilt and repaired due to climate-related damage. What makes more sense is to build infrastructure that can withstand the elements.

Minimize Pollution Moving Forward

And it’s more than just using sustainable resources, civil engineers are also coming up with solutions that minimize pollution when it comes to soil, air, and water. That will have a massive impact on the environment as a whole, especially if this becomes the norm in the industry worldwide.

Want to Become a Civil Engineer?

Learning about how civil engineers are positively impacting the environment may have you feeling inspired to pursue it as a career. In this job, you will design, plan, and then supervise the construction of infrastructure projects. You’ll need to get your bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, and if working in the US, the state may also require you to get a state-issued license.

Once you’ve completed these steps you’re ready to start looking for jobs in your state and city. Check out these St. Louis civil engineering jobs to get a better idea of what’s required, what training and experience you need, what your responsibilities will be, and so forth. When looking for a job in the industry be sure to prioritize networking and online resources/job postings as these can be the best way to learn about potential openings.

The Planet Is Relying on Civil Engineers

The planet is relying on civil engineers to come up with sustainable, smart, and creative solutions that prioritize the health and future of the environment.