How Climate Activists Have Gone Viral On TikTok

So, when it comes to the story of how TikTok became popular, it was a Chinese app that started a couple of years ago but it really grew in popularity during 2020 when the pandemic struck the world and confined everyone to their homes. In terms of how it affects our lives, there are so many individuals who have gained popularity as a result of being on TikTok and one of the most popular topics on TikTok is climate change.

Social media has been a powerful tool for climate activists, and TikTok is no different. Recently, the platform has seen an influx of new videos from teens who are using their creativity to spread awareness about global warming as well as take direct action against it. This article will explore these features and how they have gone viral on TikTok.

They battle misinformation

Climate activists do this on TikTok, as misinformation is really common and they try to fight the wrong info circulating on social media. There are a lot of people and there are even news outlets that are committed to spreading the wrong info and what climate activists do is combat the myths and provide real truth. The reason why this is important is that it paves the way and it contributes to a better and healthier environment. It doesn’t help that there is so much information going around in general so climate activists make things a lot easier for people to digest. The more people there are who are committed to battling the misinformation, the better and this may be a huge factor as to why climate activists have recently gone viral on the TikTok platform.

They provoke changes

Activists are influencers, which essentially means that they inspire their audience to change in remarkable ways. This kind of change can be a big change, such as making large donations to worthy causes, or it can be a small change, such as following more environmentally friendly accounts and fighting against certain harmful trends. With regards to what influencers do, they provoke changes, and the reason why people follow them is that they relate to what they are advocating for and that is why they are willing to follow their advice. The power to inspire someone to act and change is not something that should be belittled or underestimated so they should be praised for this as their actions are what have led to a better environment. Influencers form the foundation of most social media platforms and TikTok is not excluded from this. The visibility and reach of certain topics tend to become a lot wider when shared onto TikTok by climate activists, which goes to show how inspired people are.

They raise awareness

TikTok is used to being the one to raise awareness on less known environmental issues, such as the influx of factories in certain areas, and this contributed to climate activists going viral. Raising awareness about certain issues that are prevalent in our society is so important because when things are left unsaid they grow into bigger problems that are a lot harder to solve whereas if people had made more of a conscious effort to solve problems at their root, things would be a lot better. Once people are aware of where they are going wrong, they can enlighten others and spread the knowledge which they have learned.

Being a climate activist on TikTok is something that should be respected – not just because of how viral they are on the platform but because of how much they affect the environment in the long run. They battle misinformation, they provoke change and they raise awareness in ways that are unlike any other influencer group on TikTok.