How Digitization Affects Eco-Technologies

For more than 20 years, green technologies have been developed with the assistance of various organizations and governments. Unfortunately, it is still difficult to talk about success in the cost-effectiveness of these undertakings. The environmental friendliness of alternative energy projects and electric vehicles also raises questions. But does the transition to alternative energy and electric transport really solve environmental problems?

Due to the fact that over the past decades a civilization of overconsumption has been built, and the economic indicators of states are calculated from the increase in production and consumption, humanity has driven itself into a trap.

Many projects cannot be called truly effective, despite the fact that they get a lot of attention and success among people on social networks.

Conventionally, if you get a million huge amounts of green energy, but spend it on the production of low-quality products, then this will not lead to anything good for the planet’s ecosystem.

Let’s consider three main factors influencing the greenness of the economy.

The first point is the main source of environmental pollution and destruction of ecosystems. Due to the fact that the world economic system is based on the growth of production, we receive huge amounts of harmful emissions, destruction of ecosystems, pollution of the environment, as well as a large percentage of low-quality and not always necessary goods that are spent resources. This is indeed a basic and structural problem of the world economy, which cannot be solved without changing the rules of the game.

The second significant factor of environmental pollution is transport. It is necessary to deliver raw materials, finished products, it is necessary to produce vehicles, service them, etc. Energy serves the first two points.

The most optimal way is to use the digitization of industry to calculate the life cycle of manufactured products, and based on these data, set the cost of products and taxes. There are solutions that can be implemented right now, by legislative methods, which will speed up the process of introducing a digital platform integrated between industries, as well as change the approach to production and consumption.

There are solutions that can be implemented right now, by legislative methods, which will speed up the process of introducing a digital platform integrated between industries, as well as change the approach to production and consumption.

To do this, it is enough to implement three main points:

Establish a floating tax on goods depending on the warranty period. The shorter the warranty period, the higher the tax. Set the insurance premium for warranty cases. Develop requirements for calculations of the full life cycle of products, taking into account recycling.

The proposed concept will allow the development of responsible production and consumption, and revenues can be directed to the development of digital services for the design of new types of products, taking into account their life cycle (consumption of raw materials, materials, energy and reuse of product elements, etc.).

Another problem that will be solved is the real calculation of the ecological footprint, namely the digitization of all production, logistics and disposal processes allows us to solve this problem.

With the introduction of new technologies, including green technologies, the calculation of the environmental impact, taking into account recycling, will make it possible to adequately evaluate investment projects.