How Do Flow-Based Water Leak Detection and Shut-Off Systems Work?

Water damage represents a major risk to the safety of your health and your property. Advancements and innovations in technology have been able to minimize the threat of water leaks and to help ensure that you and your property are protected from long term water damage.

How do Water Leak Detection Systems Work?

A water leak detection system’s main function to prevent water from causing damage to your property and to alert you when a leak is detected within the system. These systems are extremely beneficial and are able to track and monitor factors that may affect the rate at which the water flows. The factors they can monitor include the humidity, pressure, and temperature, which all can impact water flow rates; they can also detect the amount of water flowing through the space or contained within the vessel or pipe.

The most common way these systems actually work are through flood sensors. Flood sensors work by detecting any changes of the water flow. There are two main types of flow-based water leak detection and shut-off systems. The major difference between the two types of systems is if they automatically reset and shut off the water supply when a leak is detection.

Finding a system that automates the shut off is extremely important in preventing further damage from occurring. Excess water flow shut-off valves are a necessary part of leak detection systems. They will automatically shut off the flow of water if a leak is detected, protecting equipment, buildings, and property from further damages due to water leaking out of a vessel or pipe.

Other innovations in this technology create smart water leak detectors that use an internet connection to notify you when changes in water flow are detected. Smart water leak detection systems will alert you if leaks are detected or of any changes in the system.

Excess Water Flow Shut-Off Valves

Excess water flow shut-off valves alongside water leak sensors to detect changes in water flow rates. These smart sensors will alert the entire system, including you, when they detect changes in water flow that indicate a leak or overflow in the system. The shut off valve system will then shut off the water supply to mitigate further damages from water leaks and overflow.

It is important to note that not all shut-off valves use smart technology to notify you. However, in this day and age, these systems most often operate use smart water sensor technology which allows for a quicker response time to any leaks that do occur.

These sensors do not just detect changes in water flow that indicate a leak, they can also detect rapid increases in water flow that can cause water to overflow. These systems are very secure and will protect your home from leaks by stopping water flow as soon as a leak or overflow is detected. These automated systems will shut off water supply and prevent and reduce water damage to your property from leaks.

For flow-based water detection and shut off systems, Reign has a solution for you. With automate shut off and real time alerts, you can be rest assured that your tanks and water vessels are operating optimally and not causing damages to property.