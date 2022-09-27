How Do You Protect Your Dogs From Heat Wave

Think about the last time you had to go through a heat wave. Think of all the sweatiness, and lack of air, and the unpleasant, suffocating feeling. Now imagine it’s ten times worse. That’s how your dog feels during a heat wave.

While we go to great trouble to protect ourselves and our children from extreme temperatures, we’ll often neglect our furry friends during the hot months. But when you think about it, such extreme weather is actually more dangerous to your dog, than it is for you. If it gets too hot, your dog won’t sit in the shade with a glass of lemonade.

So today, we’ll be looking at how you can help your pet during a heat wave. Of course, if your dog is suffering from specific health conditions, we recommend that you consult with a veterinarian at BuenaVet.

1. Switch up your walking schedule.

Because of the extreme heat, it might be a good idea to start taking your dog for walks during the early morning, or late in the evening, when it’s not as hot. Not only does this avoid the risk of heatstroke, since it eliminates direct sunlight, but it also protects your four-legged friend from burning their paws on the scorching pavement. If that’s not an option for you, you’ll at least want to avoid walking your dog during the peak period (between noon and 3 PM), when the sun is at its hottest.

If you do walk your dog during the daytime, try to avoid walking in direct sunlight, taking shadowy paths, instead. Also, opt for dirt paths wherever you can, rather than concrete sidewalks, since that tends to get hotter.

Pro Tip: A good way to check the pavement temperature is to hold your hand directly to it, and see how well you take it. As a general rule, if you can’t stand to press your hand against the pavement for more than a few seconds, then you shouldn’t let your pet walk it, either.

2. Protect your dog from wildlife.

It’s not just dogs who are affected by the extreme heat. Other animals, including nuisance wildlife, may become erratic during the hottest months of the year, in which case, it’s best to keep your dog away from unknown animals, since you don’t know what altercation might ensue.

It would also be a wise choice to educate yourself a little on how wild animals typically fare during extreme weather. Read about how wildlife are affected by heat waves, and how this might endanger your pet, directly.

3. Provide a shady spot to hang out.

For some pet owners, keeping a dog indoors may seem like an ideal solution during extreme heat. Unfortunately, that isn’t really a wise idea, especially if your dog is accustomed to spending most of their time outdoors. So rather than trying to limit the time your dog spends outdoors, it’s best to ensure a safe playing area. This can mean installing some extra shade in your backyard (like planting a tree, or putting up some type of cover).

This will allow your dog to continue spending time outdoors, without you having to worry about heat stroke, or similar concerns.

4. Watch your dog extra carefully.

In the summer, it’s recommended that you keep a closer eye on your pet than normal, to ensure your dog doesn’t develop heat stroke. In order to safely guard your dog, it’s paramount that you familiarize yourself with the classic symptoms of heat stroke:

At first, rapid panting, and overly energetic outbursts;

This is usually followed by strange walking and movement patterns;

Finally, a canine suffering from heat stroke will become lethargic, and significantly lacking in energy.

If you have even the slightest reason to believe your dog may be suffering from heatstroke, you must seek out medical help immediately. As heat stroke progresses, and your pet becomes lethargic, it risks losing consciousness. At this point, the chances of death are much higher than in the early stages of heat stroke.

5. Freeze their toys.

Obviously, you want to keep your dog from running after stray cats, especially during extreme temperatures, like a heat wave. But you still want to keep them active, and what better way to prevent heat stroke, while keeping your dog entertained, than freezing their toys?

We don’t mean freezing them solid. But popping your dog’s favorite toys inside the freezer for 20 minutes before letting them play can be a fun way to keep your dog cool, even in the hot months.

On top of that, doing this will also add an unknown, fun element to the whole endeavor, which will keep your dog entertained, while also keeping them cool.

Preventing heat stroke in a pet really isn’t that bad, once you get the hang of these few, simple steps.