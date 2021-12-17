How Does the Construction of New Houses Affect the Environment?

The environment has been in the news a lot lately. With climate change, natural disasters, and pollution on the rise, it’s no wonder that people are more mindful than ever of their impact on the environment.

But what about construction? Does building new homes affect our environment? The answer is yes!

In this blog post, we’re going to explore how this impacts us for better or worse and then give you some ideas about how you can help reduce your footprint when building or buying a home.

How Do Buildings Affect the Environment?

Did you know that in the United States alone, an estimated 1.23 million new single homes will be built in 2021? That’s a lot of construction, and it has a big impact on our environment.

Building a new home is a major investment.

Not only do you have to consider the cost of materials and labor, but you also have to think about the environment. How does the construction of a new house affect the environment?

The answer is, unfortunately, it has a significant impact. Here are just a few ways:

Buildings are major sources of greenhouse gas emissions. In fact, the construction and operation of buildings account for nearly half of all greenhouse gas emissions in the United States.

New homes use a lot of resources, not only during construction but also throughout their lives. For example, the average single-family home uses over 50% of its total energy for heating and cooling.

Even when they’re built sustainably, and green materials are used, buildings still have an environmental impact. From the extraction of resources to transportation and construction, there are many ways that homes can be more sustainable.

Economic Benefits of New Homes

In spite of their environmental impact, there are also economic benefits to building new homes. Construction is a major source of employment, and it generates billions of dollars every year.

Construction is an influential industry in the U.S., employing over seven million people nationwide and helping to support millions of jobs in other industries.

Real estate brokerages like Resmile and suppliers all benefit from the growth of the housing market.

In addition, the construction of new homes is a key driver of economic growth.

The study, conducted by NAHB, shows that the construction of 1000 new homes produces over 110 million in government revenue and creates nearly 3000 full-time jobs in the U.S. That’s a lot of money!

So, while building new homes does have an environmental impact, it’s also important to consider the many benefits that come with it.

5 Ways to Build More Sustainably

So, you want to build a new house, but you care about the environment. What can you do?

The good news is that there are a lot of things you can do to make your new home more sustainable. Here are just five ideas:

1. Sustainable Materials

One of the simplest ways to build more sustainably is by using sustainable materials.

There are many environment-friendly options that are also affordable and easy to find. For example, recycled glass countertops are a good option for homeowners who want an environment-friendly look without spending a lot of money.

In addition, other sustainable materials include bamboo flooring and cork tiles which are both durable and good for the environment.

2. Energy Efficiency and Renewables

Another important way to build more sustainably is by making your home energy-efficient.

There are many ways to reduce energy use and save money on your utility bills, such as installing smart thermostats like the Nest.

In addition, you can also install solar panels to generate your own renewable energy.

3. Using Less

Another way to build more sustainably is by using less. For example, you can install smaller windows or choose a home with fewer rooms.

You can also use low-VOC paints and water-saving appliances to reduce your environmental impact.

4. Reduce Noise

Did you know that noise pollution is also considered a major environmental problem?

When you build a new home, it’s important to make sure that your windows and doors will be able to reduce noise.

You can also use sound-absorbing materials like acoustic tiles to reduce noise pollution.

5. Industrial Recycling

When you’re done with your old home, it’s important to recycle the materials. Many building materials can be recycled and used in new homes. Industrial recycling is also an important way to reduce the environmental impact of new homes.

Conclusion

Building a new home can have a big environmental impact, but there are many things you can do to reduce that impact.

By using sustainable materials, energy-efficient appliances, and other environment-friendly options, you can make your new home more sustainable.

In addition, it’s important to recycle building materials when you’re done with your old home.

Together, these five steps can help make the construction of new homes more environmentally friendly.