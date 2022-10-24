How Does Upcycling Work?

People all over the globe are becoming ever more concerned about the environment and expecting brands to use more ethical production and resource management techniques. In addition to having an influence on the fashion industry and affecting the way products are made, it is also becoming more prevalent inside homes and workplaces.

If everyone has already figured out about recycling, what about pre-cycling, down-cycling, and up-cycling? Precycling, as you may have guessed, is a kind of treatment approach which involves using paper bags rather than plastic ones. Due to technical challenges, downcycling refers to the recycling of high-quality materials into something lower-quality. Making park seats and brooches out of used turbine blades is a striking illustration of this (nothing else can be made out of them, anyway). Upcycling is the last and most intriguing thing. This is the reuse of finished material without trying to recycle it.

Products that are created from recycled materials are environmentally friendly, and in addition to this, their existence significantly reduces the amount of waste.

Recycled materials can be used to produce anything since the characteristics of recycled raw materials are almost as good as primary raw materials.

The eco-trend has swept the design world in a high wave. Currently, many companies are engaged in the production of furniture forms from recycled materials. Designers and architects around the world use different types of recycled materials in their work.

Fashion of patches

Recycling things is familiar to people from ancient times. Since ancient times our ancestors re-stitched clothes, and knitted mats from scraps. Recycling was not due to fashion or concern about the environment. The fabric was expensive, and its production was complicated.

Today’s designers are not turning to recycled fabric and other materials because of scarcity. Conscious consumption comes first. In many countries, ecological consciousness has become fashionable. Not surprisingly, fashion designers have picked up the trend. Additional interest is in working with vintage and unique fabrics.

A limited edition of dresses made of rare fabric samples from the 60s and 70s, kimonos made from sewed vintage handkerchiefs, patch-made jackets, and more. Vintage fabrics are more a matter of aesthetics and exclusivity than ecology, but it’s also upcycling.

“House of many colors”?

There are no laws or regulations in upcycling. And that’s the main thing that allows us to use it everywhere!

With the advent of upcycling technology, it is even possible to construct entire homes in addition to creating one-of-a-kind furniture pieces and interior decor. Most of these are not luxury villas, of course, but they have still managed to fill a particular niche in the housing market.

Container homes are no longer something special, but a Buddhist temple made of beer bottles was constructed by Thai architects, who proceeded even further. Whoever came up with the concept of using such an unusual material to construct a sacred space is unknown, but the notion was promptly executed and turned out to be successful. The temple was constructed out of many thousand glass bottles with caps, with the caps being utilized for the distinctive mosaic inside the temple and the brown and green glass bottles being used on the exterior walls to give the place its original appearance.

Good Old Interior Design

As for interior design upcycling is used especially extensively in vintage style. From jewelry to interior items. Even a luxury sofa set could be made with recycled materials. Add some caskets, bracelets, vases, and lamps that can turn any boring and ordinary interior of a bedroom or a hall into a vintage mansion with a special exquisite and cozy atmosphere.

Even modern offices are affected by the trend :

Design studio Jens Praet from Belgium has created a collection of paper furniture Shredded. The name suggests where the designers get the materials: shredded paper from the shredder is mixed with rubber resin and pressed. The result produces a composite material that is as strong as wood. This is how the company creates office furniture – from where the raw paper material comes from. An average day in a large office “produces” 3-5 kg of scraps – enough to create a chair.

Your new old place

From its cost-effectiveness and fantastic opportunities for creative activity to its positive effects on the environment, upcycling has many valuable advantages. This eco-trend is growing in acceptance and appeal at a rapid rate for this purpose.

It includes comparable artistic endeavors like patchwork, cardboard, lampwork, or art plastic.

And you can create each of these on your own:

Small hangers made from forks or a larger rack created from a bicycle, chandeliers constructed from glass bottles, mats or coasters for shoes made from bottle caps, plate coasters made from hangers, and mirrors made from badminton rackets can all be made by hand for minimal price.

Future of upcycling

For many years now, numerous environmental organizations have been trying to increase the level of environmental responsibility in the world and promote green lifestyles. Young people understand that the problem of garbage is becoming more and more serious and needs to be solved as soon as possible. That’s why the ideas of upcycling will become more and more developed in the years and we hope that our article has succeeded in inspiring you to use old things anew for upcycling.

