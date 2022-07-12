How Filter Replacement Can Affect Your Air Cooling and Purifying System’s Efficiency

High cooling efficiency means less wasted energy, which translates into monthly savings. Several ways could improve your air conditioners today. It would range from making little adjustments to how you chill your home to purchasing a high-efficiency unit when it’s time to replace the air filter.

The Use of Air Filters

Air filters remove dust, mould spores, dander, pollen, animal fur, and germs from the air in your home. They are installed in return ducts, drawing in air and pushing it through the filter to remove contaminants. The filtered air is pumped back into your home through the vents.

How Do You Know When to Replace a Filter?

While following the recommended replacement schedule for your air filters is a fantastic way to stay on top of filter replacement, you should also use your judgment. If you notice that the air quality in your home or office is deteriorating, you may need to replace your filters more often.

Replace the filters in your air purifier if:

You sense a terrible odor.

You or your roommates are suffering from more severe allergies or asthma problems.

Your house or workplace is dirtier than usual.

The filter appears grey, indicating a significant accumulation of dust and debris.

You notice increased pet dander in the air.

Your region is suffering from significant and protracted wildfires.

A high-quality air purifier is a considerable investment that must be protected.

To optimize the efficiency of your air purifier, you should replace the filters as soon as you notice a deterioration in the air quality in your home or office.

How to Replace the Filter

Here is how to replace your air filter when the time has come.

Buy a filter of the correct size. To determine the size of your filter, examine the old filter, which should have the dimensions printed on one of its sides. If you cannot locate the size of the old filter, measure its length, width, and depth with a measuring tape.

Turn off your appliances.

Switch off the unit, or turn the circuit breaker off your system.

Locate the filter. The air filter can be found in either a return duct or the air handler in the attic, basement, or utility closet.

Remove the air filter’s grille or cover. Open the access panel if the air filter is situated in the air handler. This may need a screwdriver to remove the screws holding it in place. If the filter is in the return duct, release the grille’s latches and remove them.

Remove the old filter and replace it with the new one. Remove the old filter and verify its position inside the cover or grille. Place the replacement filter inside the unit with the airflow arrows pointing into the unit.

Replace the cover and restart the system. After changing the filter, restart the system to check if the filter is positioned correctly and the air conditioner is operating.

Unfiltered conclusion

Most households do not focus on the health of their air conditioning system. It’s easy to forget about system maintenance until something malfunctions, but disregarding routine maintenance until your system requires repairs can become costly. Changing your air filter is an excellent way to prevent system failure and enhance indoor air quality.