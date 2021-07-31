How Geodesic Domes Will Change The Way We Live

The definition of a home is evolving, as are the methods of construction used. Population expansion, a lack of affordable housing, sustainability requirements, and a building industry in the midst of a technological revolution are a few factors that are influencing the way we live.

Geodesic domes are said to be the homes of the future. Their design is based on nature: Zonohedral Geometry that is evident in pine cones, beehives, shells and cacti. These domes are the only man-made structure that gets proportionally stronger as they increase in size.

The future generations of homeowners will be looking for unique and sustainable structures that can withstand harsh weather conditions and natural disasters.

Easy to Assemble with No Maintenance Required

A bioceramic dome is a self-contained design that doesn’t need specific foundations. However, extra earthquake protection is provided by a diamond design foundation. They are designed to be assembled without the need for specialized machinery, by two people taking only two full workdays.

There is no maintenance required as the materials used are not conducive to rodents and insects moving in. They are also mold- and rot-proof.

Sustainable Systems

The domes are specifically manufactured by companies that have a vested interest in being sustainable and ecologically sound. For this reason, they are made from locally sourced materials. The wood panels for the interior are also harvested from renewable, local sources.

Domes are said to be the most efficient human shelter available. Not only are they energy efficient, but the decreased surface area also requires fewer building materials. Domes take up thirty percent less space than regular buildings due to their high volume-to-surface ratio. This is ideal for combatting the lack of land and expanding population numbers. They also require thirty percent less energy to heat and cool. Their spherical shape allows air and energy to circulate without obstruction.

There is no wasted space as these domes cover only two-thirds of the surface area if compared to traditional “box” houses of the same square footage. The materials used are said to be one hundred percent recyclable, non-toxic and fume-free.

Benefits of the Geodesic Dome

The overlapping design of the tongue and groove system used in the panels, along with rubber gaskets and seals, means that water is kept out. The ceramic cement shell is tough and hardy and will not settle or warp.

They employ passive solar heating by design and their thermal mass provides passive cooling as well. Domes reflect more than eighty percent of the heat from the sun and this will keep the interior cool in heatwaves.

Domes can be disassembled should the owner need to relocate. This is ideal when thinking ahead as climate changes start to affect the earth in more ways. They are also snow and fire-proof, meaning that they will provide protection from most climatic conditions and natural disasters.

The dome’s efficient design (which boast a 500-year lifespan) and quick assembly along with sustainable production make them the ideal homes for the future. They may even be able to solve homelessness as companies are able to produce them at better prices.