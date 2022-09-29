How Much Kratom Should You Consume On A Daily Basis?

Introducing Kratom

The word Kratom is not new anymore. On the contrary, the plant has been gaining popularity for many decades. But for people who don’t know or are new to the world of psychoactive drugs, Kratom is the common name for the Mitragyna speciosa plant. The native people of the following states, Thailand, Myanmar, Indonesia, and Papua New Guinea, are the producers of the plant. The US imports from them. One of the famous companies is kratom distro.

People worldwide say that the leaf and stem of the plant have medicinal properties. It may help reduce pain and inflammation, help with anxiety, depression, and many other remedies. Although there is a lack of scientific data and analytics regarding its medicinal benefits, good quality products have been gaining popularity steadily.

Different Strains With Their Kratom Alkaloids

Kratom is divided into three strains based on the colors of veins – red, green, and white. Each of them has a different potency, effects, and strains. So let’s have a look at them.

Red Vein

Red-veined kratom leaves are those leaves that are fully mature. The potency of these leaves is the most among all the three. The alkaloid profile of the red Kratom is soothing, and many experienced people prefer it. However, we wouldn’t recommend beginners to try it. Red Maeng Da strain is the most potent strain among all other kratom strains in Southeast Asia.

Green Vein

Green-vein kratom is the best-seller among all other veins. It is because the effects of the leaf aren’t mind-altering or not mild. In addition, these leaves are semi-mature and have a potency between red and white veins. The most famous strains of green veins include Green Borneo and Green Malay.

White Vein

The white vein leaves are the ones that are not matured and are less mature than the green vein. These leaves are hard to get and cost more than the other veined leaves. However, it is no less potent than the two other types of leaves.

Other Popular Strains

The popular kratom types in the market include the mixed Maeng da strain, which might help to increase energy. The second is the Indo strain, originating in Indonesia, and primarily relaxes the mind and relieves pain. Finally, the third most popular strain is the Green Malay strain, which originates in Malaysia, and might help with anxiety.

Should You Consume Kratom Powder Daily As A Dietary Supplement?

Although the FDA doesn’t recognize the strains, like mixed Malay Silver, as a legal product that the masses can use, kratom advocates want the government to label the extract powder as a supplement. Unfortunately, we also find the extract banned in many places.

What Are The Good Things?

There are several good things about the usage of Kratom. First, we know that Kratom is an opioid-like drug that affects the opioid receptors in our body and produces the required effects. The extract may act as a sedative, antioxidant, antidepressant, etc.

When consumed in moderate quantities, Kratom results in pain and inflammation relief. Thus, it may act as a sedative drug. It may also help keep the skin in good shape or may prevent acne. Thus, acting as an antioxidant.

Word Of Caution Associated With Using Kratom Products, Like Kratom Capsules

Good-quality Kratom doesn’t have only good things. But unfortunately, it has side effects that may show up if one doesn’t consume the products in a disciplined manner or overdoses on them. Some short-term side effects include nausea, itching, loss of appetite, diarrhea, drowsiness, etc. However, there are long-term implications too.

Kratom Dosage

Any drug that humans consume comes with some prescribed dosage with a minimum of two ounces. It is the same with Kratom. So let’s check out why checking kratom dosage is essential.

Dosage And The Effects Of Kratom Extracts

There are many levels of kratom dosage. It starts from half a gram and goes up to 8 grams. However, one shouldn’t dose above 8 grams because it may be hazardous.

Half a gram to 2 grams of dosage leads to mild stimulation. Although considered a relatively low dose, it can increase focus and productivity. Thus, giving the person a happy mood. It produces mild sedation and active stimulation and renders one in a happy mood.

Around 4 to five grams help with anxiety, stress, and depression. This dose range also helps one with insomnia symptoms and helps one sleep better.

What Happens At Higher Doses?

Dosing between 6 to 8 grams, one may start hallucinating, and mind-altering things start happening. Beginners should never dose in this range because they may start vomiting or have serious complications.

Dosing above 8 grams is risky, and one should avoid it at all costs because the effects become unbearable. In addition, the risks of side effects also start showing up. However, the customers should consult a licensed chemist before deciding upon the correct dosage and before they purchase different products.

How Long Do The Effects Take To Set In?

Kratom effects don’t take much longer to show up. Usually, the effects start within five to ten minutes and can stay for 2 to 6 hours, depending on the dosage.

What Is The Half-Life Of Kratom?

The period human metabolism takes to break down a drug is known as its half-life. Studies say Kratom has a half-life of 24 hours.

Factors like body weight, dosage, age, and a combination of other drugs impact the half-life of Kratom.

To eliminate a drug from the body, we require 5 to 6 half-lives. Thus, to remove Kratom altogether, our body requires 5 to 6 days. However, some sources claim it requires two to five days, and people with chronic disorders may require longer half-lives.

Is Kratom Detected In A Drug Test?

Most sources say Kratom isn’t detectable in a drug test.

What Can You Expect From The Effects?

Many say that the effects are spiritual, and one may start imagining divine things at higher doses. The mind-altering and intoxicating effects may make consumers dream about parallel realities and different realms. At lower doses, people are said to feel the pain and inflammation subsiding, and the overall mood becomes joyful.

Are You A Disciplined Kratom Consumer?

By now, you know what Kratom may be capable of and what can overdo the extracted land you into. Thus, one must stay disciplined when consuming Kratom. The kratom extracts are psychoactive and have intoxicating effects on the mind. When these effects happen, one loses control over one’s mind and does things that can land one into trouble. Thus, we urge you to consume the extract with discipline. So, it would be best to buy high quality kratom products from a reputable brand. In addition, if you are below 21 years, you aren’t legally allowed to use Kratom because the products are controlled substances.

Final Words

We urge everyone reading the article to know your dosage before consuming Phoria Kratom powder regularly. Not everyone can handle the effects, and there is a lack of data that proves whether it can cure or treat different ailments, which means the benefits of the kratom product are still unknown. The product is not intended to diagnose or cure any ailments. Thus, you shouldn’t expect such results.

Finally, we would advise the customers to purchase from reputable brands, like Golden Monk, Kratom Distro, and other vendors because they provide authentic lab tested Kratom and CBD products, superb customer service, and high quality products to their customers at a reasonable price and on sale.