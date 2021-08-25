How Social Media Platforms Affect the Environment Awareness

Social media platforms are the most popular form of communication in the world, but what is their effect on environmental awareness? The use of social media to share content and communicate with others has increased exponentially. It’s hard to imagine life without these sites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc., but it’s important to remember that they have an environmental impact as well. A study by Oxford University found that for every one thousand tweets or likes generated on a post about climate change, there was an average increase in pro-environmental behavior among followers by 0.14%. What this means is if you tweet about climate change once per day for 30 days, then 14 people will be more environmentally conscious because of your messages! This may not seem like much at first glance but it is impactful. Here’s a closer look at how social media platforms affect environmental awareness.

Independent activists are on the rise

Social media created many independent activists, and in terms of what they are, they are essentially influencers who care a lot about the environment and talk about it and what they do is pave the way for people to obtain more information about things related to the environment. It is so easy to go viral, especially when using a growth service like Growthoid to gain Instagram followers for example. The main reason why that is a positive thing is that it increases environmental awareness around a certain community of people. It also goes to show that people on Instagram are interested in meaningful topics such as how to better the environment. They are not just laser-focused on negative issues or shallow topics like beauty and entertainment. They care about real issues that affect our present-day and current society.

It allows people to get involved

The great thing about social media is that it allows people to get involved in different initiatives. The reason why that is beneficial for the environment is that it pushes people to get involved in ways that they ordinarily wouldn’t have. Social media creates a sense of belonging to a group and that makes them want to be involved more as a way for them to be more invested in the cause which they are backing. Social media platforms already have a reputation for creating awareness on most topics that float around the space and the environment is not something that they miss out on at all. There is also a lot to discuss such as pollution, deforestation, and animal cruelty which is affecting the environment in massive ways and may have a big effect on the world in the near future.

More information than ever

Social media provides a lot more information than ever, as everything is available with it being just a button click away. This is important because it affects people, and inspires them to be more aware of their environment and it forces them to stay up to date with current trends of what is going on in their environment. There is no excuse to ignore what is going on in the environment and social media makes a stance against misinformation and overall the lack of information surrounding the environment. Activists are now becoming influencers which is improving the situation and is great for the future of the world.

As it is quite clear to see, social media platforms have a positive effect on environmental awareness. Whether you are on Instagram or TikTok or are on any other platform, this will benefit you. Social media platforms allow people to get more involved when it comes to boosting the environment for the better, they have paved the way for independent activists to become influencers by gaining many followers, and there is no more information surrounding the environment than there ever was before which is a good thing for those who are trying to protect the world for the future to come and those who are fighting against the injustice that has been made towards the environment.