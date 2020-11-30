How To Buy A Mattress 

Your quality of life is influenced by various factors, including how well you sleep. A good night’s sleep is critical for your mental health and physical well-being. Interestingly, you can only sleep well if you are mentally and physically healthy. You also need a good mattress. Buying a mattress may seem easy enough, but there is more to mattresses, such as the hybrid mattress in a box, besides size and price.

How firm is the mattress?

A mattress that is too hard or too soft can lead to sleep deprivation. Lying on a mattress that does not provide you with the right support will result in body aches, and this can affect how you function during the day.

Some people require a firmer mattress, while others are more comfortable sleeping on mattresses that are a little soft. This is why manufacturers today provide king and queen size mattresses with varying firmness for couples with different preferences.

What type of sleeper are you?

Are you more comfortable sleeping on your back, stomach or your sides? Unfortunately, many people assume how they sleep doesn’t matter when it comes to buying a mattress, but it does. Your mattress should support your body weight and also conform to your sleeping shape.

For example, if you are a side sleeper, you need a softer mattress to provide pressure relief on your shoulders and hips. If you sleep on your stomach, you need a firmer mattress. If you sleep on your back, you may need a mattress that is neither too hard nor too soft because you need a mattress that will provide support and a healthy spine alignment.

Sometimes, there are exceptions, such as a doctor’s recommendation of an orthopedic mattress to provide your spine with the right support, irrespective of how you sleep.

How heavy are you?

Your weight is an important consideration when shopping for a mattress. Even if you prefer a soft mattress, placing a lot of weight on one will cause you to sink in and this can be quite uncomfortable. You may also need to replace the mattress frequently because it will wear out much faster. You should instead get a firm mattress that will support your body weight.

Do you need a mattress that sleeps hot or cool?

This component is often overlooked because the layers of sheets, toppers and protectors you use influence how warm or cool you feel as you sleep. However, you need to consider how much heat a mattress retains to help you assess how well you will sleep on warm or cool nights. If you live in an area that gets cold at night, you need a mattress that can retain body heat, such as foam and latex mattresses. If your nights get too warm, buying a mattress with cooling properties will help you remain cool and sweat-free.

Do you have allergies?

If you suffer from allergies, having clean beddings will not save you from allergic reactions if your mattress is prone to trapping dust mites and mold. Latex and Foam mattresses are antimicrobial, so they are great options if you want a mattress that will not trigger your allergies.

There is a lot you need to consider when buying a mattress, besides your budget. When you get the right mattress, you may not need to replace it for years, so you get value for money.