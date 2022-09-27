How to Clear Instagram Cache Correctly

A social media account, specifically Instagram, is likely the most used app in every smartphone.

As this is being used much, it likely gets too crowded, and it eats up most of the storage space.

When it does, the app tends to lag and does not perform well. This is when clearing cache would help.

It is like cleaning up wastes and unused files saved in the application ever since the device has been used or since the last time the owner performed “clear cache”.

Your device might be a desktop, a laptop, or a smartphone.

Each of these devices requires different steps to complete the task of clearing the cache, but one is almost similar to the other. For a start, here is a guide you can work on.

Clear Instagram Cache on Desktop or Laptop (Mac)

While many would have had most of the social media apps installed in mobile smart phones, you might be someone different and you do your socials using your Mac device.

When you do, here is a quick workaround to clear up cache for a guaranteed faster and clean storage.

While your device is on, go directly to Finder to open storage. Click on the Go menu. A dropdown option will display. Look for the Go to folder. Type down -/Library/Caches once you are shown the search box where you can input texts. A display of folders will show up. Look for the Caches folder and click on it. Down at the lower right corner of your screen a Trash Bin icon can be seen. Click on that. Once you have ticked the Trash icon, look for the Empty prompt at the upper right hand side of the same screen. Click on it. Another prompt will pop up. This is where you decide to Cancel or Empty Bin. Click on Empty Bin. Visit the Play Store. Search for the Instagram App. Download and Install. It will be good as new. No stored cache yet.

Clear Instagram Cache on Desktop or Laptop (Windows)

Say your device is Windows 10 or 11, there is a different workflow for you to do in order to clear Instagram Cache off of it. No need for a third party application. Here is a step by step guide for you to quickly clean up.

Open a browser once you have your Windows device turned on. Type in www.instagram.com inside the url box. Click Enter. Supposing you are now looking at the app, click on the Profile icon. Look for the icon that looks like a gear. Tap on Privacy and Security. When shown another set of menu, click on View Account Data. All your Search History will display. Tap on the View All option. Click on Clear Search History. A confirmation will be shown. This will ask you if you are sure. Choose “Yes, I’m sure.”

Clear Instagram Cache on Smartphone (iPhone)

Assuming you are now on your phone, go ahead and work on the following steps to get started:

Tap open your device. Supposing it is now turned on, look for the Settings. This is normally beside the gear or a tire wrench icon. Click on General and choose the “iPhone Storage” option. It will display all data stored on your iPhone. All applications that have been downloaded and installed in the unit are listed down here. You can even see it classified as Seldom Used or Running. Click on Instagram. Now, somewhere down below shows the option Delete App. Tap on this one. A reminder will pop up to tell you that “This will delete the app and all related data from this iPhone. This action can’t be undone.” At the same time, you will be informed that when you offload the app, your storage will free up and loosen up to welcome another load of data while you continue using the app moving forward. Confirm deletion of the Instagram App. Now go to the Play Store. Search for Instagram. You can type it down the search bar so you can easily locate it. Download the app again. It will be good as new, empty, and without stored data.

Clear Instagram Cache on Smartphone (Android)

When your Instagram app has been hoarding too much data since you started, it is possible you are experiencing a slow-down in loading your feed and any other activity you do while on it may seem at a lag. When that is the case, you will definitely need to clear up everything that’s clogging online stuff inside it. Here’s how you can go about it.

Go straight right through your Phone Settings. Click on Apps and Notifications. It will display all the applications and programs downloaded and installed on your device. Tap further on All Apps. This time, scan through all the apps until you find Instagram. Once you found it, click on it. When you do, Storage and Cache will show up. Tap on Storage and Cache. Simply click on that. You will find the option to Clear Data. When you tap on this prompt, you are wiping off all of the stored history and activities you used to have had ever since the account got activated or when the last time you did clearing of caches. Now, it will only not wipe off the previous activities, it will also remove the login details. You might need to download the app once more and sign back in. This time, you have the app all new and clean, no cache saved yet. Repeat the process when you think the app has been holding heavy files already.

Just like any digital file storage, your online apps can get too crowded and cleaning up every once in a while would be great.

Making this a habit will leave your device enough space to load up and it will enable your online gears to always be in good shape, no issues with speed and performance, considering you then have a reliable connection.