How To Improve The Treatment Of Animals In Agriculture

The growing population all around the world has created an increased demand for food. It makes sense — more people equals more food. However, livestock treatment in the agricultural industry isn’t full of open fields and pet-like treatment of animals.

Many animals suffer every day, but as a consumer, you can help. Here’s how to improve the animals’ treatment even if you aren’t in direct contact with them.

Educate Yourself About Animal Treatment

For the most part, factory farming is the norm in agriculture. Billions of animals pack into tiny cages with no room to move around, and farmers then kill them for food. They experience extreme unnecessary suffering. Companies pushed the treatment of the animals to the side so people could have food.

Centuries ago, farmers allowed animals to roam freely and eat green grass right from the source. Now, with an increased demand for meat and dairy products, there’s not enough land nor enough animals to do that. The industry has now turned to industrial farming.

Efficiency in farming and dealing with livestock has immensely improved over the years with inventions like automated cow milkers, but sustainability with livestock has not. Although humans still require food products, that doesn’t mean animals deserve fewer welfare rights.

If you were unaware of animal treatment on factory farms until now, there’s still so much more you can learn. Like many others, you were likely blind to this practice. Now that you know about it, you can read books, articles and other information to make better choices when it comes to animal products.

Once you’re more familiar with animals’ treatment in agriculture, you can take further steps to improve their environments.

Eat Less Meat

One way to improve the treatment of animals in agriculture is by eating less meat. Many companies are making meat-like products that are much more sustainable and keep animals safer. The fewer people that eat factory-farmed meat, the less meat farms will have to produce. If more people would consume less meat, even if that means staying away from it for one day per week, they could help end cruel practices.

If you’re already eating more plant-based meals, encourage friends and family to try the practice as well. Some people are wary that they won’t get enough protein, so you could prepare them a meal and show them how nutritious plant-based foods can be! Plus, eating less meat helps the environment, too.

Avoid Certain Animal Products

Commercials don’t always provide the whole truth. Some companies may advertise that they raise their chickens cage-free or allow their cows to roam acres of pasture. However, they are still factory-farmed products, so opt to purchase animal products from other sources.

Begin shopping at farmer’s markets or purchasing meat and dairy products from a local farmer. Many local farms are glad to sell you their products, and you can ask how they treat their animals. You could even begin raising your own animals if you have enough property. Start small with poultry, like chickens, and care for them with the proper precautions for a healthy flock.

Spread the Word

A great way to improve animals’ lives in agriculture is by spreading the word about their treatment. The more people that know, the better. Don’t be afraid to stand up for the animals and fight for their rights. You can also reach out to larger institutions, like schools or hospitals, to practice things like meatless Mondays or to ask them to try plant-based foods.

You can also directly contact major food producers and sellers to improve their practices. The more you talk out about it, the more people will adopt more sustainable and healthier practices for the animals.

Animals Deserve Better Lives

Do your part to help the animals raised in factory farms. You don’t have to stop consuming meat, but find its source and educate yourself about more sustainable animal consumption practices. Even though you’re not the one farming them, there’s still so much you can do from afar.