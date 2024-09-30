How to Keep Bed Bugs Away as the Climate Changes

Believe it or not, you might be sleeping with bed bugs. Not many people know that climate change and bed bugs are connected. As temperatures rise, bed bugs spread up to 70% faster than average. According to researchers, at least 1 out of 5 Americans have this problem or know someone who does. [1] So in this blog, we will talk all about bed bugs and how to get rid of them the green way.

What Are Bed Bugs?

These bugs are reddish-brown and feed on the blood of people and warm-blooded animals. After feeding, they become bigger and turn to darker reddish-brown. Adults are visible by the human eye, often spotted in mattress seams and box springs. Nymphs or immature bed bugs are smaller and nearly transparent with a yellowish tint, which makes them harder to find, especially with light-colored bedding. Bed bugs have six legs and two antennae but do not fly and can only crawl. [2] [3]

Where Do Bed Bugs Live?

Bed bugs live in homes, hotels, schools, and public transport. They hide in cracks and crevices, especially in mattresses, bedding, and furniture. Once infected, they are hard to control because they transfer easily through hitching on people or belongings.

Why Are Bed Bugs a Problem?

Bed bugs are a public health pest, causing various problems in physical and mental health. Although they do not transmit diseases, their bites can cause an allergic reaction ranging from minor irritation to severe anaphylaxis. The infected person could develop secondary skin infections and also have mental strain due to anxiety, insomnia, lack of sleep, etc. [4]

How To Know If You Have A Bed Bug Infestation?

Check your body for itchy red spots, especially after waking up, to know if you have a bed bug infestation. You may also try to look at reddish-brown adult bed bugs that could be as big as an apple seed or smaller translucent nymphs. You can also look for any eggs or black spots in areas where bed bugs hang out, like mattress seams or behind the headboards. Bed bugs also tend to cluster and stay in one spot. So if you see clusters of live bugs, skins, or blood spots, you likely have an infestation. [4]

What Is a Bed Bug Exterminator?

A Bed Bug exterminator kills the bed bugs through inspections and heat treatment services. St Petersburg, Florida-based Bed Bug Exterminator provides service discreetly with unmarked vehicles, provides a 60-day warranty, and offers you an eco-friendly solution to protect you from dangerous chemicals. When looking for an exterminator, check the reviews and see if the price is worth the quality. Not only that, but they should have good customer service in case you have any questions and encounter any more problems.

What Are the Most Effective Bed Bug Treatment Methods?

You have three options to get rid of bed bugs. These options are chemical, electric heat, and a machine called Heat Assault. Chemicals can kill bed bugs if exposed or out in the open. However, this method is not effective with the eggs. So if you want to wipe them out, you have to do several sessions of this treatment, which can be harmful in the long run. Electric heaters heat up to about 130°F, but this might not be hot enough to reach bed bugs hiding in walls, and they take too long to do the job. Heat Assault, on the other hand, is a machine that uses food-grade thermal liquid to kill both bed bugs and their eggs in one go by heating up to 140°F. It works well, is safe for pets, and won’t harm your home as much as other methods.

How to Prevent Bed Bugs From Returning?

Check your bedding and other items after going on trips or buying second-hand furniture. Regularly vacuum your house and keep off clutter so these bugs will not have any hiding place. Installing protective covers also helps keep these pests away. According to researchers, bed bugs die through specific temperatures: 113 °F kills them after 90 minutes, and 118°F kills them within 20 minutes. While bed bug eggs need at least 90 minutes of exposure at a temperature of 118°F to kill them. [5]

For more info…