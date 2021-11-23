How To Live An Eco-Friendly Life: 5 Green Tips

The global discussion around climate change is heating up (literally). All across the world, world leaders are encouraging big corporations and everyday people to change the way they operate on a daily basis. Of course, the reason for this is to protect the planet: but lots of individuals are still unsure about what exactly they’re supposed to do.

Truth be told, there are hundreds of ways you can live an eco-friendly life. In total, this guide is going to give you 5 green tips on how to do this. Make sure to share them with your friends so that they can help with saving the environment as well.

1. Cut down on journeys and stay at home more often

In modern society, it can be incredibly tempting to go to different places all the time, such as clubs and bars at the weekend. Not to mention, people also love to go on road trips and holidays, too. Although there’s nothing wrong with these activities, it’s recommended that you cut down on them a little bit, as driving excessively everywhere and using different resources isn’t good for the environment.

Instead, you should try to spend more time at home. After all, there are loads of ways you can have fun from the comfort of your own home, such as streaming movies on Netflix and playing games on your smartphone.

2. Recycle

Recycling is one of the best and most practical ways to protect the environment. Plus, it’s easy as pie. All you need to do is grab a couple of recycling bags and boxes for your home, and you’re good to go. Oh, and also remember to recycle when you’re out in public, too. From plastics to cardboard, don’t be tempted to be lazy and throw everything in the trash to save time.

3. Reduce your electricity and water usage

In most homes up and down the country, people accidentally waste resources without even realizing it. For example, they might leave the water tap running while brushing their teeth; or fall asleep every night with the TV still on. Although these can seem like minor problems, they actually add up in the long term. Therefore, try to be stricter with your electricity and water usage moving forward. Not only will you become more eco-friendly, you’ll also save a lot of money.

4. Buy clothes for the long-term, not the short-term

Fast fashion is polluting the planet. To combat this, you should try to buy clothes for the long-term rather than the short-term.

Because clothes are so cheap and accessible nowadays, many people fall into the trap of bulk buying items that they only wear once or a couple of times. This isn’t good for the planet. Instead, buy single (rather than multiple) items.

5. Work from home

If your job has the option to work from home, you should consider using it. This way, you won’t have to drive to work every day and contribute to pollution. Even if you only work from home one day a week, it’s a positive way to live a greener life.