How To Make Stuffed Cabbage

Do you enjoy cooking? If you do, one delicious treat you should learn to cook is stuffed cabbage. Many cultures such as Polish, Russian, Persian, and Ukrainian claim to be the inventors of this amazing and delicious dish. Stuffed cabbage is made from the cabbage leaves and filled with a variety of savory fillings.

The fillings that you use depend on your individual preference, and it can either be pork, lamb, or beef seasoned with onions, garlic, breadcrumbs, eggs, dried fruits, legumes, nuts, vegetables, and fresh mushrooms. If you’re hoping to learn how to prepare stuffed cabbage, here’s an overview of the steps to follow when making this delicious meal.

Ingredients Needed

You should start by getting all the necessary ingredients before you can start making the stuffed cabbage. The ingredients you need are;

1/2 cup raisins

Two yellow onions

Three tablespoons of olive oil

3/4 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup of lightly packed light brown sugar

One big green cabbage with its outer leaves

1 1/2 teaspoons of kosher salt

1/4 cup of red wine vinegar

For the fillings, you’ll need to get;

1/2 cup of thinly sliced yellow onions

Three lightly beaten extra-large eggs

1/2 a teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper

1 1/2 kosher salt teaspoons

1/2 cup of uncooked white rice

1/2 cup plain dried breadcrumbs

2 1/2 pounds ground chuck

Steps To Follow When Making Stuffed Cabbage

Step 1

You should start by heating the olive oil in a huge saucepan and then add onions. Let the onions cook for 8 minutes until they’re translucent before you can add brown sugar, vinegar, raisins, tomatoes, pepper, and salt. Give it time to boil and then reduce the heat and simmer uncovered for 30 minutes while stirring occasionally.

Once it’s ready, go ahead and place it aside.

Step 2

This entails heating the large amount of water until it boils.

Step 3

Use a paring knife to remove the whole core of the cabbage. You should then immerse the head of this cabbage into boiling water and let it boil for a couple of minutes. Using your tongs, peel off every leaf the moment it becomes flexible and place the leaves aside.

You’ll need a minimum of 14 leaves, but this number varies depending on their size.

Step 4

Now start working on the filling inside the large bowl. You should do this while combining breadcrumbs, thyme, onion, eggs, ground chuck, rice, salt, and pepper. After that, add to the meat mixture 1 cup of the sauce and mix it gently using a fork.

Step 5

Switch on the oven and preheat it until the temperatures reach 350 degrees F.

Step 6

The last thing you should do is to assemble. You should do this by placing the 1 cup of the sauce below your oven. Using a small paring knife, take out the triangular rib from each of the cabbage leaf bases.

Follow this up by adding 1/3 to 1/2 filling cups in the oval shape close to the leaf’s edge and roll up towards the exterior edge. While rolling, make sure to tuck the sides and position the half cabbage rolls while seam sides face downwards on the sauce.

Keep adding more cabbage and sauce interchangeably until all the cabbage rolls are inside the pot. You should pour over the cabbage rolls the remaining sauce and, using a lid, cover this dish tightly and allow it to bake for an hour.