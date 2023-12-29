How to Make Your Home More Self-Sufficient in 3 Practical Steps

The push toward self-sufficiency at home is more relevant than ever in recent years. In 2022, the United States used 13.18 quadrillion BTUs of energy (for comparison, one quadrillion BTU equals 172 million barrels of crude oil) from renewable sources, which highlights a significant shift toward sustainable energy practices​​. Yet our growing population and issues that affect our resources and climate, like deforestation, remain a pressing concern—that alone causes about 10% of global warming in recent years​​.

As we face these environmental challenges, becoming self-sufficient becomes not just a personal choice but a collective necessity. Let’s explore how you can make your home more self-sufficient in three practical steps.

1. Harness the Power of the Sun

Solar energy is becoming increasingly popular as an energy source. It’s an extremely wise economic choice to make when used, averaging $3.01 cost per watt in 2023.

Another huge plus is its contribution to environmental sustainability. Every kilowatt-hour of solar energy generated substantially reduces greenhouse gas emissions, such as CO2, and other pollutants. It also reduces water consumption and withdrawal, adding to its environmental benefits.

Moreover, installing solar panels can increase the value of your home. A study by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory found that on average, solar increased the value of a home by about $15,000

How to Use Solar Power

To effectively harness solar energy at your home, there are several important steps and considerations to ensure that your solar panel system operates efficiently and meets your energy needs.

Start by evaluating your home’s energy needs. Review your electricity bills to determine your average kilowatt-hour (kWh) usage. This’ll help you decide the right size and capacity for a solar panel system that can meet your yearly power needs effectively.

Solar panels should be installed in areas that receive ample sunlight, with south-facing roofs being the ideal choice. If your roof isn’t appropriate for solar panel installation, consider ground-mounted systems—a good option for homes with large yards or farm properties.

Ensure your roof can bear the weight of the panels. Consider making upgrades like energy-efficient appliances and better insulation to enhance the system’s efficiency.

The upfront cost may be quite expensive, but most solar companies offer financing options like solar loans, leases, or power purchase agreements (PPA) to reduce these expenses. Most states in the US offer financial incentives, such as federal tax credits, state and local incentives, and utility rebates, which can make installing solar panels more economical.

2. Manage your Water, No Matter the Source

Water covers about 71% of the earth’s surface, but only about 3% of that water is fresh—and even less than that, about 0.5%, is available to us. If all the water in the world were only 100 liters, we can use only about half a teaspoon.

This scarcity underlines the importance of managing our limited water resources wisely​​. Here are some ways to be self-sufficient with water:

Rainwater Harvesting

This is a simple and effective way to collect water. You can set up a system to divert rainwater from your roof into a storage tank. The amount of water you can collect can be significant; for instance, a 200-square foot roof can yield nearly 100,000 liters of rainwater.

You can also get or create your own cisterns for the water you collect. These can be underground or aboveground tanks made of materials like plastic, fiberglass, metal, or concrete. They’re essential for storing large quantities of water, especially if you’re relying on intermittent sources like rainwater​​.

Off-Grid Running Water Systems

You can set up a gravity-fed system, where water is stored at a higher elevation and naturally flows to your home, or use a powered pump system, which requires a constant power source. The latter is often coupled with a pressurized water tank​​.

You can also drill a well. It’s a common and reliable way to access water, especially in rural areas. The cost and feasibility of drilling a well depend on factors such as the depth of the water table and the geological characteristics of your land​.

To ensure the safety and quality of your water, add a filtration or purification system. Options include gravity-fed systems, UV water purifiers, whole-home well water filtration systems, and reverse osmosis systems​​.

3. Grow and Preserve Your Own Food

Growing your own food gives you the peace of mind that you’ll always have fresh, pesticide-free produce and reduces your dependency on store-bought items. Let’s go through some tips to help you get started.

Starting a Vegetable Garden

Begin with raised beds or containers, especially if you’re new to gardening. This approach helps manage soil quality and nutrient delivery more effectively. Choose high-draining potting mix and consider natural fertilizers. Pay attention to your local climate and plant hardiness zone to select suitable crops. Easy-to-grow options for beginners include tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, radishes, lettuce, and spinach.

Raising Chickens for Eggs and Meat

Chickens don’t require a lot of space and can be raised even in backyard settings. Choose a dual-purpose breed like Rhode Island Red, Plymouth Rock, or Sussex for both egg production and meat. Each chicken will need about 4 square feet of space inside the coop and 10 square feet of outdoor space.

They require a balanced diet, fresh water, regular health check-ups, and a safe and secure shelter. For egg-laying hens, ensure there are nesting boxes and enough light exposure for optimal egg production. Hens typically begin laying eggs around six months of age and can continue for five to ten years, with peak production in the first two years​​​​.

Raising Dairy Animals

In addition to chickens, consider raising dairy animals like goats or cows if you have more space. They can provide a regular supply of milk, which can be used as is or processed into cheese and yogurt. Remember, dairy animals require proper nutrition, healthcare, and suitable living conditions to ensure their well-being and productivity.

Food Preservation

Learning methods like canning and pickling will help you store surplus produce.

Canning is placing food in closed containers to extend their shelf life—it requires strict adherence to temperature and sterilization protocols to prevent foodborne illnesses. High-acid food like fruits, pickles, tomatoes, sauerkraut, salsas, jams, marmalade, and so on are great for beginners.

If you’ve ever had kimchi, then you’ve had first-hand experience of how pickled foods work. Pickling uses an acidic solution, like vinegar, to create an environment that inhibits bacterial growth, which then extends the food’s shelf life. You can pickle almost any vegetable.

Creating Your Own Honey

Beekeeping is another rewarding aspect of self-sufficient living. Keeping honey bees not only yields honey, but you’re also supporting the pollination of your garden and local ecosystem. Beekeeping requires learning about honey bee behavior, hive management, and local regulations regarding beekeeping. You’ll need basic equipment like hives, protective gear, and tools for hive maintenance.

The Takeaway

Self-sufficiency means more than surviving on what you have—it’s also being content with needing less. It’s also about finding joy in simplicity and realizing that your gradual steps can lead to significant transformation.

Being self-sufficient isn’t simply about a race to independence. It’s more about evolving your lifestyle at your own pace and appreciating the rewards that come from this sustainable way of living.