How To Make Your Septic System More Environmentally Friendly

Going green is becoming more and more essential in this day and generation. People are always searching for innovative ways to go green and to make their homes more eco-friendly. Unfortunately, some homes’ features are overlooked because they are out of sight and out of remembrance. Your septic system is a perfect example. You reasonably hear these claims about household products and machines daily, as more people become “environmentally-conscious” about utilizing less, saving more, and recycling. But does this regard your septic system? Is it reasonable to make your septic system eco-friendlier? It is.

If you have a septic system, you can take some special steps relevant to your system to make your home more eco-friendly and support you to go green. By nature, your septic system is already environmentally aware. First, it only has two important components: a septic tank and a disposal area or the drain field. It’s a comparatively uncomplicated system when you think how just about everything else in your home at present has a computer chip, including most of your major appliances. The tried and true septic tank continues as efficient and straightforward at waste removal today as it was several years ago. And, with proper preservation and treatment, your current system can endure as many years.

How Malfunctioning Septic Systems Hurt the Environment

When your septic system is not operating properly, it may not sufficiently eliminate all disease-causing bacteria from the wastewater in your house before it accesses the groundwater supply, where it may then leak in streams, lakes, or oceans.

This bacteria from malfunctioning septic systems and nutrients coming from the residues can destroy aquatic plants in bodies of water while causing others’ overgrowth. It displaces the marine ecosystem’s natural balance, causing animals in the lakes and seas to die. This bacteria is also hazardous to the health of any human who finds during swimming in the contaminated body of water.

Also, when the wastewater accesses the ground, much of it infiltrates the groundwater supply. If this water is still packed with dangerous bacteria, it can significantly compromise the health of nearby inhabitants who drink well water. The wastewater that ripples out of a failing septic system and soaks the ground also draws mosquitoes and flies, just like stagnant water. These winged insects can then reproduce in the water and lay disease when they land on or sting people and animals.

Steps to Conserving Your System Eco-Friendly

Here are the practical steps to maintain your system functioning suitably to stop environmental pollution that a malfunctioning system can produce.

Perform Regular Maintenance

If you desire your septic system to function better and last longer, you should maintain it regularly. Regular maintenance is the most dependable way to avoid damage to your system, as you can stop smaller issues before they heighten into becoming a severe problem. A well-maintained septic system will endure longer than a system that is not routinely kept. Additionally, regular maintenance will prevent leaking or overflowing septic tanks, which can point to contaminated groundwater. In order to save the environment and guarantee the longest achievable lifespan of your septic system, regular maintenance is crucial. If you are not sure where to find septic system experts near your place, visit https://septictank.com/ to track the best ones.

Avoid The Usage Of Harsh Chemicals

When trying to cleanse your drain or clear a clog, you should avoid utilizing bleach or drain cleaners with harsh chemicals. These chemicals will conflict with the natural bacteria in your septic system, causing them incapable of breaking down solid waste properly. In addition to the infliction to your septic system, these harsh chemicals are very damaging to the environment, mainly if they leak into the groundwater. To sustain a healthy septic system and a healthy environment, use eco-friendly drain cleaners and cleaning commodities for your septic system. There are many eco-friendly drain and septic system cleaners, and a visit to the nearest store should give you some alternatives.

Be Cautious With What You Flush

It’s essential to watch what you’re washing down your toilet. Toilet paper and your wastewater should be the only stuff flushed down your toilet. Other things that are not biodegradable will be hard to break down, which can induce clogs and harm your septic system. Additionally, neglecting to dispose of non-biodegradable materials properly can be damaging to the environment.

Reduce Your Water Consumption

When your residence uses too much water, it can exhaust your septic system, directing damage and a shortened lifespan of the system. Lessening water usage in your home is a valuable way to avoid this concern. Additionally, water conservation can be beneficial to the environment, notably in regions of water deficiencies. When you decrease your water usage, the environment and your septic system will surely thank you.

Disconnecting Your Garbage Disposal

Many people think that connecting a waste disposal system to their septic system is a reliable idea. They believe that once the garbage disposal system splits food particles down, the septic system will take responsibility for the rest. It doesn’t seem right because food and other particles, even when minced up, can clog the septic system.

Garbage disposals can help make cleaning more effective, but the problems surpass the advantages of a septic system. These particles can damage your septic system, prompting clogs and other issues, as they will not be capable of being broken down. Rather than using a garbage disposal, you should opt for a more environmentally friendly disposal system such as composting. When your food crops are composted, you can help the environment while avoiding harm to your septic system.

Avoid Driving Over Your Drain Field

Almost all septic system drain fields are made up of underground pipes, along with gravel and other natural elements. To stop pipe damage that can cause wastewater to pollute the environment before it is naturally sanitized, be positive to never drive over this field with your car or truck, and place any heavy items above it. Every septic system owner needs to keep their septic system well-maintained to ensure it does not make environmental contamination.