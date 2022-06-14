How To Prevent Your Coastal Home From Nuisance Animals

It’s not unusual for even the best, cleanest homes out there to occasionally fall prey to a nuisance wildlife attack. You see, some homeowners make the mistake of assuming their home is safe simply because it’s reasonably clean and cared for and so on. But that’s simply not the case. In truth, most human homes are appealing to wild animals, as they provide at least one of three points of interest: food, water or shelter. To understand more about what may be attracting wildlife to your home, visit theanimalcontrol.com.

So preventing wildlife from setting up shop inside your house is an on-going process, rather than a once in a lifetime event. It’s something you need to pay attention to constantly, in order to maintain your home pest-free, and today, we look at some common prevention steps to protect your coastal home.

First of all, why are coastal homes at risk?

Your coastal house may be at particular risk of wildlife or pest infestation for a number of reasons. One of these being the copious amount of moisture that you’re living in, which can weaken the structure of your home, and endanger your home’s stability. You may be more at risk of cracks or holes in the walls, damaged insulation, etc.

Another reason why your coastal home may be at risk is that many wildlife species tend to live near water, which wouldn’t be a complaint, if you went more in-land. This is why it’s not uncommon for coastal homeowners to complain about unwanted wildlife.

How can you prevent it?

1. Look for openings.

Undoubtedly, some nuisance wildlife species will be more tenacious than others, but even the cleverest animals won’t be a problem if they can’t find an entry point into your home. Our houses sustain natural wear and tear over time, and your coastal home may be at an increased risk of experiencing this, due to potentially more extreme weather reactions, flooding, and a damp atmosphere.

So a great first step for protecting your coastal home against nuisance wildlife would be to regularly inspect the home for potential entry points (cracks, holes, gaps in walls, roofing, etc.) and fix these promptly.

2. Educate yourself.

A great way to protect your home is to simply familiarize yourself with the species most likely to bother you. We suggest that you visit pestwildlife.org to learn about nuisance animals, as well as common prevention practices.

So take a moment to learn about the most common species of animal in your area. Maybe even talk to some of your neighbors, and learn about the experiences they’ve had with nuisance wildlife. All this knowledge is bound to come in handy when you work to protect your home against animal infestation.

3. Fence up your property.

Another important (yet often overlooked) step to protecting your coastal home from nuisance wildlife is to just put a fence around your property. It might sound a tad too obvious, but you stop a lot of critters from getting into your yard, and implicitly, your home, by adding a fence.

The main benefit of a fence is that it doesn’t just work to keep a single type of animal away, but several. The more complex your fence, the more animals you get to keep out, so we recommend digging your fence several feet into the ground, at a sloped angle, to protect against burrowing animals.

4. Cover vent holes.

It’s quite common for wild animals to get into the home using existing holes and cracks that are a part of the home’s composition. This is why we recommend setting up mesh coverings over all of your vent holes, and potential entry points to the home, in order to keep smaller animals (like mice or rats) from sneaking in.

5. Get a pet.

For many nuisance animals, hitting up a home with a pet on the premises just isn’t worth it, as it poses the risk of an altercation. Of course, you should also want to avoid that, and educate yourself (for instance, are raccoons dangerous to pets?) on potential hazards to your pet.

Still, the presence of a natural predator will be enough to keep some wild animals away.