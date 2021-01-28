How To Produce Electricity Using The Wind And the Water

Over the years, basic commodities have been expanded due to the increasing needs of our growing population, and electricity, along with food water, is definitely on top of the list. The use of electricity has become an essential part of modern life and one cannot possibly think of a progressive world without it. But, have you asked yourself how electricity is produced?

Electricity is one of the most widely used forms of energy. Makes one’s life a comfortable life full of all amenities and services. From heating, lighting, cooling homes, to powering computers and gadgets, we owe all of these things to electricity. Simply put, the world will not be the same anymore, and worse, will become dormant without electricity.

How Electricity is Generated

Electricity is generated from coal, natural gas, and petroleum. But due to experiments and researches, wind and water can now be used to produce electricity.

Wind Energy

Electricity can be produced using wind. Wind energy is a form of renewable energy. As to how it works, a wind turbine generator operates on a simple principle.

The energy in the wind turns two or three propeller-like blades. A wind turbine usually has three propellers-like blades called rotors. The rotor is connected to the main shaft, which spins a generator to create electricity. The rotor is attached to a tall tower. On average, wind towers in residential settings are about 20 m high. The reason why the tower is so tall is that winds are stronger higher from the ground and there’s less of a buffeting effect.

Hydroelectric Power

Electricity produced by water is called Hydroelectric Power. Flowing water creates energy that can be captured and turned into electricity. The most common type of hydroelectric power plant uses a dam on a river to store water in a reservoir. Water released from the reservoir flows through a turbine, spinning it, which in turn activates a generator to produce electricity. But hydroelectric power doesn’t necessarily require a large dam. Some hydroelectric power plants just use a small canal to channel the river water through a turbine.

The generator works through a hydraulic turbine that converts the energy of flowing water into mechanical energy. A hydroelectric generator then converts this mechanical energy into electricity. The generator operates based on the principles discovered by Faraday.

Faraday found out that when a magnet is moved past a conductor, it causes electricity to flow. In a large generator, electromagnets are made by circulating direct current through loops of wire wound around stacks of magnetic steel lamination. These are called field poles and are mounted on the perimeter of the rotor. The rotor is attached to the turbine shaft and rotates at a fixed speed. When the rotor turns, it causes the field poles (the electromagnets) to move past the conductors mounted in the stator. This, in turn, causes electricity to flow and a voltage to develop at the generator output terminals.

Electricity is an essential resource for a thriving life. It runs our daily life. Almost everything is made possible due to electricity only. Electricity boosts our modern life and helps in making it civilized. Life without electricity would be impossible to imagine now. Electricity can be generated in many ways. It is just so right to conserve electricity so that these resources will be conserved, too.