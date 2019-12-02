How to Protect and Grow Your Environmental Enterprise

When businesspeople decide to take a stand on the side of the environment, they often choose to set up small businesses that deal in green products, green energy or green courses to teach other businesses how to best operate in the present age of climate crisis. It’s these environmental enterprises that will be helping to drive much of the change we need to see in the private sector, as we continue reducing our carbon footprints to slow the break-down of the climate. But to make these businesses stick, you need to know how to nurture and protect them – and this guide maps out how you can do just that.

Monitor Your Cash

As with any start-up or young business, you’re going to be vulnerable to your cash flow. If you don’t have enough cash to pay bills, pay wages, or maintain overheads, you can quickly see your business building up the debt – something which will inevitably lead to your bankruptcy. As such, you need to maintain a firm overview and sound plan regarding your finances – as without cash, your environmental business will simply not be able to operate or to help the world progress to carbon neutral.

Get Insurance

The other aspect to protecting your businesses – and one that can really give you a safety net given the risk of certain mishaps for your business, staff and customers – is to find an insurance policy. By securing a quote for general liability insurance for small business, you can enable your staff to work under the protection of a business-oriented insurance policy that’ll protect you all from the errors, mistakes and disasters that can sometimes befall any kind of business. With this under your belt, you can be far more confident in your business progression over the next few years.

Steady Growth

Just as attack can be seen as the best form of defense, so too is growth the best way to avoid recession. Your business may not have been founded to conquer the world, but it’s still important that you sustain your growth in order to help your region or nation ‘go green’, and to make sure that your business can continue doing vital and important work. Plan your growth strategy from the beginning of each quarter and set goals, objectives and targets in order to maintain steady growth throughout the year.

Share Your Work

As a business that works to help the environment, you’re going to have a solid and relatable business story to share with customers, consumers, clients and potential business partners. When you market, you’re going to look like ‘one of the good guys’ and not some multi-national that’s purely out for profits. With this in mind, you should shape some marketing policies that enable a wide array of individuals to understand the great work you’re doing, and to fix your brand’s name in their minds for a moment they might wish to employ your services or buy your products.

These four tips can be instrumental in both protecting and growing your environmentally-oriented business into a greener future.