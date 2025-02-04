How to Run a Planet recognizes the primary causes of our political and environmental crises: a lack of good global government, a laissez faire ideology, and a materialist worldview. Presenting a wiser worldview – a political model harmonious with the nature of the universe – John Holman tasks humanity with creating a planetary civilization of sublime proportions, beyond capitalism and nationalism. In doing so, Holman illustrates a democratically elected world parliament and an economic system based on the pursuit of societal and environmental well-being rather than growth. This is essential reading for policymakers, philosophers, social activists, and anybody else interested in the big picture and global solutions.

‘…an extraordinary book…’ Richard Falk, Professor Emeritus, Princeton University