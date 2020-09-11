How To Start Caring For Ourselves The Way We Care For Others

Sometimes, we do take care of others while forgetting about ourselves. We need to consider ourselves since we have mental beings and bodies, just like the individuals we care for.

If you feel exhausted, tired, or unwell, it shows there is something you aren’t doing right, or you are overworking your body. Self-care ensures our body, mind, and soul are taken care of daily, not when sick.

How do you take care of yourself? Here are the tips.

1. Sleep is Important

Just like food, sleeping is one of the essential needs of a human being. Scientists recommend sleeping at least 8 hours per day for a normal human being.

Sleep can significantly influence how you function, both physically and mentally. Often, sleep disorders lead to health challenges such as stress, depression, heart attack, high blood pressure, and many other challenges.

How do you sleep well? You can have a daily routine when to sleep and wake up and ensure this gets followed promptly.

Another way is that you should keep off things which disturb sleeping patterns. Gadgets, noise, and other interruptions should be kept off in bedrooms.

2. Say no to others and have a Self-care

You might be overworking to please others when, in reality, you are suffering. If you are stressed or overworked, you need to understand that there is a limit for everything, and no is an answer.

Never force yourself to undertake duties when you can’t anymore. Have time for yourself and conduct some self-care. Such self-care includes taking some rest, sleep, have fun, and also take counseling to cure mental health and depression.

How do you cure mental health and depression? It’s by contacting a therapist. Psychiatrists at thrivetalk.com/online-psychiatrist/ always insist that you don’t have to miss your session as you can do everything now online. With the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, you don’t need to leave your house.

Such sessions will make you feel better and energized before resuming your duties again. It’s high time we accept saying no when exhausted and take care of ourselves.

3. Eat Right

Did you know that by eating right, you are taking care of yourself? Yeah, it’s true. The food we eat significantly determines the kind of living we are subjecting ourselves to.

If you don’t eat healthy foods, you end up gaining excess weight, which brings diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart attack, and other related disorders. Eating the right foods helps individuals keep their minds sharp and alert, and their bodies healthy and fit.

Good nutrition also helps to prevent memory loss and inflammation, which, when not controlled, can damage the brain and the whole body. Some of the foods you need to have in your diet include blueberries, fatty fish, green vegetables, nuts, broccoli, whole grains, and other certified foods. Take in the right quantity of each food as recommended.

4. Exercise Daily

While eating healthily, you shouldn’t forget about exercising. Since you understand what exercising is, you need to know what the recommended exercise is.

Exercising does not mean you hit the gym daily. You can take other simple exercises such as walking, rope skipping, yoga, tennis, and other daily activities.

Exercises help improve your body, both physically and mentally. It helps keep your muscles active, shed excess weight, and reduce stress and anxiety while boosting your mood. Next time you feel down, try doing some exercises, and you will be fit, both physically and mentally.

5. Have a Morning Ritual

Most people always wake up and rush to attend to their duties without reflecting on their lives and what they need to do. Having a morning ritual is as important as having an early breakfast.

You can allocate for yourself at least 10 minutes daily to look deeply into your life and impact your mood. Some of the morning rituals you can do to achieve this include having mental, spiritual, and physical wellness. Some of the activities you can consider include stretching, writing down your goals, reflecting on the weaknesses, and meditation.

If you are religious, do not forget to pray and talk to your supreme being. By doing such rituals, you’ll end up opening your mind and engaging it on equal measure, enabling you to live a better life.

6. Have a Self-care Trip

Never live a boring life. Sometimes, you need to take a trip and enjoy yourself. Self-care trips can change your life in a significant way.

How is this possible? If you feel stressed or depressed, have some random trips to preferred places or areas you haven’t gone to. Through this trip, you will be able to disconnect with reality, relax, and rejuvenate, coming back refreshed.

You don’t need to worry about funding the trip. You can take a simple drive to your nearest game park or join the mountain climbing team, hike team, or go camping in the nearby camping sites. Use the trip to alleviate your mind off the everyday hassle and have some moments to relieve yourself some stress.

7. Have a Pet to Help you in Self-care

Ever wondered why people do keep pets? Well, some are just for fun, while for others, they got a connection with those pets. They help them in times of need.

How does this happen? Pets can provide companionship and unconditional love, which boosts one’s life. They help reduce stress, depressions, and other feelings, making individuals reduce anxiety and high blood pressure.

That’s why most elderly individuals prefer keeping pets. Now you know the reason why people get service dogs. They help a lot in times of crisis.

8. Get Organized

When you get organized, you gain a step ahead in terms of being a healthy you. It lets you figure out precisely what you need and what you miss in better-taking care of yourself.

Self-organization doesn’t take much. Just have a calendar to guide you or a diary to write down your appointments and duties.

You can also consider simple things such as racks to keep keys, coats, bags, books, and other items. Starting small will pave the way for the bigger things to come.

Other measures you can consider are cooking for yourself, getting for yourself quality friends, reading a book, and much more. There are many things you can engage in to keep yourself well. Remember, you only have one life to live, and it’s better you take care of it before it gets into shambles.