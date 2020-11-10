How To Tell If A Pineapple Is Ripe

Pineapples are some of the most loved fruits due to their flavor and crisp freshness. The color of these fruits is always taunting one to have a bite. So, what are some of the best ways to tell if the fruit is ripe? Many people will buy a pineapple but are unable to tell if it is ripe or not. The fact that the pineapple hides behind scales means that one can easily confuse unripe fruit for ripe ones. Well, in this article, we shall answer the above query. Other than the above queries, some people have also asked a question like: can dogs eat pineapples? Well, while it is true that dogs can eat slices of pineapples, the fruit should be given in small quantities to ensure the dog does not get an upset stomach.

Having said the above, here are tips to help you know if a pineapple is ripe:

Using Scent and Touch

This is one of the many ways to tell if a pineapple is ripe. Flip it over and smell the end of the stem. If the stem end has a sweet smell, it means the fruit is ripe. If it has no smell, this is a sign of a fruit that is not ripe. You can also sniff the pineapple from any other side to see if it has a sweet smell. Care should be taken to ensure that the pineapple does not have a fermented smell. This would be a sign of too ripe fruits. You can also squeeze the fruit to test its ripeness. Ripe fruit should be firm but also soft enough.

Check the Color

This is another good way to tell a ripe pineapple. The leaves should be green, vibrant, and healthy. This is a clear sign that the fruit is fresh. You can also examine the exterior of the fruit and ensure it is greenish-yellow. This indicates the fruit is fully ripe. You need to know that once picked, pineapples maintain their color and they will not ripen any further.

Assess the Weight of the Fruit

The weight of the fruit can guide you to tell if it is ripe. A ripe pineapple should be heavy for its size. This indicates the fruit is ripe. This is also an indication that it is juicier, palatable, and sweeter.

Pull on the Fronds

The fronds are the large leaves that protrude on the top of the fruit. You can gently tug these leaves and if they easily pull out of the fruit, then this is a clear sign that it is ripe. For those fronds that are difficult to pull out, this should tell you the fruit is not fully ripe.

Consider the Shape of the Fruit

Good pineapples need to be well developed and have developed eyes and rounded edges. The eyes refer to the centers of the circles created by the geometric pattern of the skin. If the eyes are relatively flat and are filled out, this is a good sign the pineapple is ripe.