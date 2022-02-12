How to Work in the Solar Industry

The solar industry is one that’s expanding and growing. There are a lot of relevant things happening in the world of politics, energy, and shifting perceptions that mean solar could continue on a trajectory of growth, although there are headwinds the industry will undoubtedly face as well.

The solar industry is divided into subcategories, including manufacturers, installers, marketers, and maintenance or operations companies. There are also segments within the market dedicated to things like systems for concentrated solar power and solar water heating.

Solar tax credits are offered as a way to get homeowners investing in installing panels. The U.S. Department of Energy also makes deals with big companies like Apple. For example, in 2019, it was reported Apple is the top installer of solar capacity for businesses in the U.S. Other companies investing in solar include Target, Walmart, and Amazon.

With those things in mind, if you’re interested in a job in the solar industry, the following are options and things to know.

Solar Panel Installer

One of the fundamental ways to get involved in solar and the green energy movement is to become a solar installer, also known as a Photovoltaic Installer. There are occupational hazards to be aware of. For example, falls from high places are a risk for panel installers. There may also be health effects associated with roof falls, like concussions and long-term disability.

Being a solar panel installer combines elements of three already dangerous occupations—roofing, carpentry, and electric work.

If you’re okay with that, however, the job does seem like it has a promising road ahead of it.

PV installer employment is expected to grow 105% through 2026, which is much faster than the average rate of growth for all other occupations. In eight states, it’s the fastest-growing occupation.

Solar panel prices have dropped a lot over the past few years, so installation is more accessible for a broader set of people, increasing the demand for installers.

Engineers

If you have the education, there are a lot of engineer positions within the solar industry.

For example, material engineers help process, develop and test materials that are used to make the products installed. A material engineer works with semiconductors, glass, plastics, and composites, with the goal of meeting the chemical and electrical requirements of solar cells.

Chemical engineers can help manufacture, plan and test solar cell productions.

Electrical engineers help design the circuits of solar panels and devices for other panels like inverters.

Industrial engineers help figure out the best methods to support the processes of solar technology.

Marketing and Sales

If you work on the marketing and sales side of things, it can be lucrative. You might represent the manufacturer, in which case you would sell to wholesalers, retailers, and installers. You can also work with individuals directly who want solar systems.

If you want to work in sales or marketing, you need a strong understanding of the technology, and you also need to stay up-to-date with changes going on in the industry.

Consulting and Design

Consultants can provide independent advice in different areas like equipment configuration and site selection. They can provide recommendations on installation, and they can stay updated on changing services in the industry.

Maintenance

Solar panels don’t require a huge amount of maintenance, but they do need some, meaning there are careers to be found in this niche as well. Solar panels need to be regularly cleaned and monitored to make sure they’re working as they’re supposed to.

There are increasingly more upgrades coming onto the market too, so these can be installed to improve efficiency and keep panels cleaner for longer than what was previously an option.

General Tips for Working in Solar

The following are tips that can help you get a job in solar regardless of what particular area you’re interested in:

Network whenever you can. You want to find not only job opportunities but also learning opportunities. There are frequently trade shows revolving around solar power, as well as conferences and events. If you get the opportunity to do anything in the industry, take advantage.

Stay up-to-date. The solar industry is always changing in terms of technology and innovation, regulations, tax credits, and many other topics. No matter what particular area of the industry you work in, you always want to stay ahead of what’s going on.

Check if you need licensing in your area for the job you’d like to do. If a state requires licensing, it might include electrical or plumbing licenses, and in some states, you need a specialized solar contractor license.

Solar certifications are available and can boost your career options. A solar certification is a good way to put yourself ahead. Reportedly, certified solar professionals earn $11,000 more a year on average. When you’re certified, you can also operate in more than one state or area, so you become more competitive. The North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners is a voluntary certifying organization providing national standards for professionals certifying they have the competency, including the skills and experience to set themselves apart. There are certifications for PV Installation Professionals, PV Design Specialists, and PV Installer Specialists, among others.

Character matters in the solar industry. People have an emotional connection with the idea of renewable energy, and they always want to work with someone who they feel is personally best suited to the job. You will get a lot of your business from loyalty and referrals, so your personality and how you treat people are very important.

Finally, there are some locations that are simply better suited to a job in solar, based on things like weather and sunlight, but also the political environment and how willing residents are to accept renewable energy. For example, California introduced a law mandating new homes and buildings have solar panels installed.

You may find that depending on your situation, it’s best for you to relocate to pursue a solar career, so this is something to be ready for.