How Virtual Tourism Is Saving the Planet

Traveling is such a life-enriching thing to do. Getting to experience different cultures, find out about new traditions, try new cuisines, and marvel at the beauty of the planet is an experience second to none. However, taking long-haul flights is terrible for the environment, and often hotels don’t have the planet’s best interests at heart. We’re going to take a look at how virtual tourism is making a positive change to the environment, whilst also enabling tourists to enjoy some of the most exciting destinations on Earth from their own homes.

A Closer Look

During the past few years, many vacations have been canceled and has this led to tourist destinations announcing a significant fall in profits. In an attempt to regain some much-needed money and as a way to show their sorrow for those who’d had their holidays canceled, some tourist destinations created an online experience for people to enjoy from home. There were a lot of amazing establishments that got involved with this initiative and some were so successful that they’ve carried on into the present day.

The pyramids in Egypt were one of the most popular virtual tourist destinations. People were able to book an online slot to take a 360-degree tour of the pyramids and get up close to some of the sarcophaguses and fascinating ancient Egyptian artifacts. This kind of tourism has had a hugely positive influence on the planet, as people don’t have to fly to visit famous sites. Not only this, but the high-quality imagery taken of important relics and buildings will remain long after the relics themselves crumble, thus ensuring that there’s documentation for centuries to come.

A Realistic Experience

There are certain sectors that have been promoting virtual tourism for years, and there’s plenty to be learned from them. One such sector is that of online casinos, which enables players to enjoy online casino games with the buzz of a real-life establishment but from their own homes. There have been huge strides made in recent years towards making the online casino experience as close to real life as possible. This has included making 3D versions of games that appear three-dimensional even with a normal computer screen. Live dealer casinos have also become enormously popular. This involves live streaming an actual croupier to players at home and enabling instantaneous communication via a simple-to-navigate user interface. Whilst this technology has been tailored to the casino industry, there’s no reason why it couldn’t be applied to other interactive tourist experiences to great effect.

A Cheap and Carbon-Free Alternative

Traveling by plane is by far the most popular way to reach a vacation destination, but it’s also one of the most expensive and one of the most polluting. Virtual tourism is helping to reduce carbon emissions by completely removing the need for transportation. As well as this, visiting somewhere virtually removes the expense of a plane ticket, making far-flung travel more inclusive for those on a lower income. A final point for inclusivity comes from the difficulties that people with physical disabilities might face when embarking on a flight, or when trying to visit a tourist location that’s difficult to reach. By bringing tourist destinations to the tourist, instead of vice versa, those with difficulties moving easily can experience parts of the world that they might not otherwise have been able to.