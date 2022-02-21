How Will the Future of Crypto Impact the Energy Industry?

Blockchain technology is taking over the financial sector. Decentralizing currencies can help unbanked people access secure digital wallets. The technology also minimizes fraud and increases the efficiency of financial systems.

Consumers are quickly investing in cryptocurrencies because of their benefits. Popular digital currencies like Bitcoin must improve their sustainability practices to abide by global conservation regulations. Environmentalists are studying the energy requirements of Bitcoin mining to develop emission-reduction solutions.

The Relationship Between Crypto and the Energy Industry

Cryptocurrencies rely on computing systems to perform and track transactions. The companies use a mining process to enter new “coins” into circulation. Computers solve advanced math problems to create new blocks in the chain.

The mining process uses significant amounts of energy. As more consumers rely on cryptocurrencies for their financial security, mining practices expand. Nearly 80% of the planet’s energy supply derives from fossil fuels, adversely impacting the environment.

As energy manufacturers convert fossil fuels into energy, they produce greenhouse gas emissions. When emissions invade the atmosphere, they limit its temperature control abilities. Rising global temperatures cause adverse environmental impacts which degrade the ecosystem.

The energy industry may experience production limitations in about 50 years because humans are depleting oil reserves. Power producers plan on adopting renewable energy sources to meet consumers’ long-term demands. Supporting cryptocurrencies with clean power can improve financial and environmental sustainability.

Sustainable Crypto Mining Practices

Crypto companies and energy manufacturers are working together to enhance global sustainability levels. They are decentralizing the power industry by developing Distributed Energy Grids (DERs). Cryptocurrencies can work with clean energy suppliers to establish self-sufficient grid systems.

Renewable energy sources often supply DERs. Solar, wind, hydropower and other clean power sources produce electricity for mining without releasing greenhouse gas emissions. They are also non-depletable and support consumers indefinitely.

Bitcoin alone consumes 0.55% of the planet’s electricity supply. Its energy consumption is equivalent to smaller nations like Sweden. Producing enough renewable energy to support crypto mining will require significant changes in the power sector.

Some individual clean energy producers engage in peer-to-peer (P2P) electricity trading, which expands the global supply and improves financial support. Private power companies can use P2P trading to sell renewables at desirable prices. Decentralizing the energy and banking sectors can improve global environmental sustainability.

Are Cryptocurrencies More Sustainable Than Dollars?

Before investing in cryptocurrencies, many consumers question whether paper currencies are more sustainable. Paper dollars have a short lifespan and the average $5 bill lasts a little over a year. Manufacturers also make dollars out of cotton and linen.

Cotton is a water-intensive crop, which causes ecological degradation. It takes nearly 10 gallons of water to support one cotton plant. Yielding enough cotton to create a national currency exploits freshwater supplies.

As cryptocurrencies adopt renewable energy supplies, they may become significantly more sustainable than paper dollars. Crypto companies are investing in clean power sources, making now a perfect time to purchase digital coins. Bitcoin experienced a 16% value increase last year alone.

Researchers expect the value to continuously increase as crypto companies integrate sustainability practices. Elon Musk is working on an energy conservation project with Dogecoin to minimize greenhouse gas emissions. He is conducting technological advancements to develop a carbon-neutral cryptocurrency.

The currency is already significantly less energy-intensive than Bitcoin. Tesla’s CEO plans to apply solar power advancements to Dogecoin’s mining centers and decrease their reliance on environmentally degrading fossil fuels like coal. Mass investments in cryptocurrencies are changing the energy industry for good.

Sustainable Changes in the Energy Industry

As more tech companies and billionaires invest in crypto, the energy sector must respond to high power demands. One sustainability limitation in the power industry is funding. Energy companies can use the financial advancements related to the crypto-boom and support emission-reduction research.

Power producers may also team up with tech leaders like Elon Musk to develop practical sustainability goals. Decentralizing the energy industry is another long-term change individuals may notice in the future. Expanding small-scale renewable production can shrink the sector’s carbon footprint and preserve the global ecosystem.