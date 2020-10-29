How Your Wardrobe Can Help Protect The Environment

From an injured atmosphere to poor air quality, global warming, land degradation, and the extinction of species, the effects of the strain we’ve put on the environment are numerous. Many studies have shown that if we are not careful and watchful enough, our future generations could perish from our doing. Habitats could be ruined, natural resources drained, and future species doomed. Forgive the seemingly tough starter, but environmental protection is paramount if at all we are to protect Mother Nature and keep her from hitting back at us!

Well, protecting the environment can never be a one-man show. It takes awareness, understanding, and togetherness. This means that each and every one of us needs to be watchful of how their activities impact the environment. When starting that project, setting up that industrial plant, or buying that consumer product you need to ask yourself this huge question… “Is this eco-friendly?”

Now, the fashion industry is not to be left out either. It generates billions of dollars annually, but is it really friendly to the environment? Well, the eco-fashion debate has been debated for a while now, and this depends on the choices you make as a person. When you are out there shopping to upgrade your wardrobe, the above question should always linger in your mind if you want to protect the environment. This also involves how you handle your clothes, what you use on laundry, and how long you keep your outfits, and how you dispose of them. So how can your wardrobe help protect the environment?

Buy Eco-Friendly Fabric

Some of the best high-quality clothes are constructed with a sense of care towards the environment in mind. These clothing brands have taken measures to give their clientele quality and safe products that lessen their carbon footprint by producing eco-friendly garments with fewer chemicals. However, a lot of non-eco-friendly fibers from money-hungry manufacturers have flooded the clothing stores over the years. Some of these include petroleum-based fibers like polyester, acrylic, and nylon.

As we buy these fibers, we do more harm than good to our environment. This is mainly because they are non-biodegradable once you dispose of the cloth after use. They also bring about microplastic pollution in our environment every time you wash.

The good thing is that reputed brands will always ensure they maintain their reputation. As you go shopping for your wardrobe, always check the sewing label to see who made the outfit. As we will see in the next point, some of these tags may contain information regarding the material used, how to wash the item, and so forth. Always go for environmentally sustainable clothes made out of an eco-friendly fiber. Some of these may include hemp, lyocell, bamboo, and linen. They use fewer pesticides and fertilizers to grow.

Check the Tag

Do you know your choice of fashion could be overstraining to our planet? The fashion industry has been thriving, with the latest trends of designs and styles sweeping around the globe. This has also contributed to low prices, which are luring people to consume more. Unfortunately, the low price tag has been hurting our environment a great deal. As the factories produce these garments they cause air pollution and put a strain on different natural resources.

Some countries in the world are sensitized towards this big giant of air pollution in the apparel manufacturing industry. They have laid out some robust environmental laws that regulate their local clothing manufacturers, ensuring the materials used cause less toxic emissions in the environment.

This is why when out there shopping, it is important to know what an outfit is made from, how it is made, and who makes it before trying it out to see if it fits. A simple read on the tag will help you make an informed choice. As seen on the Dutch Label Shop, personalized and expertly designed clothing tags help the brand stand out more. As a consumer, these tags also help you know more about the designer and the country where the clothes have been sourced. The tags can help you protect the environment through your wardrobe.

Choose Eco-Friendly Dry Cleaners

We should never compromise our environment for the sake of our taste for fashion. The latest modern advancements in technology have added pluses and minuses to our environment. Sadly, some of them have bred more harm than good as many people have opted for regular dry cleaning. This is has turned out to be disastrous to the environment and the workers out of the harmful chemicals used in washing clothes.

Switching to eco-friendly dry cleaners is the safer route for us and our planet. Eco-friendly drycleaners use non-toxic products to clean the clothes. It’s safer for the environment compared to regular dry cleaning, and it also protects your clothes. It neither damages nor shrinks your fabric. What’s more, a lot of modern dry cleaners are also energy-efficient, which allows you to save money and spend less energy while maintaining a sustainable and trendy wardrobe.

Avoid Dyed Clothes

In most instances, dyed fabrics are not any better. They have also contributed to polluting the environment with the dye used to color these gorgeous fabrics. Most of them contain high amounts of toxic chemicals. If dyed apparel is your trend, why not buy clothes made from natural dyes like indigo or cochineal? Their raw products are obtained from animals and plants, making them safer for you, and more eco friendly.

Buy Quality Clothes

The cost of clothes has been spiraling downwards of late, but has it ever clicked your mind that this is systematically destroying our environment? A majority of guys are addicted to cheap clothes, which always turns out to be expensive. A smart eco-conscious shopper buys more quality clothes that are built to last. Cheap clothes cause grim environmental hazards during their production. They emit carbon compounds and microplastics to our waterways, which causes rivers, streams, and drainage systems to clog. With quality clothes, you don’t have to upgrade your wardrobe often. This means less pollution and possibly more money in your pocket.

At the end of the day, you have to look sharp and stay trendy. This is how it is in the modern-day world. The above are just a few ways to be an eco-conscious fashionista while also saving money. You can also donate used clothes to charity instead of dumping them, recycle old clothes through stitching, and repurpose old outfits for other uses. All these moves help protect our beautiful green planet.