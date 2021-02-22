A pest infestation is a serious issue that should be met with clear control and prevention plans. Whenever you confirm the presence of the critters on your property, you should work towards kicking them out for good. The focus should not just be pest control but humane and environmentally-conscious pest control.

You should opt for humane and environmentally-conscious methods because they are safe for you and your family as well as the planet. With these methods, you are sure that no toxic materials are being applied to your property. Here are some humane and environmentally-conscious pest control tips you should know.

Essential oils and vinegar

Essential oils and vinegar are humane and environmentally-conscious pest control options that can be used as cleaning products. You can make a cleaning product from two cups of water, ½ cup of vinegar, and 10 to 15 drops of essential oils. With this cleaning product, you can remove all the crumbs and wastes that can attract pests to your property. Pests also hate the smell of the product. Effective essential oils are eucalyptus and peppermint.

Waste disposal

Proper waste disposal is part of essential measures for getting rid of pests from a property. It is also a humane and environmentally-conscious method. Critters like raccoons will be attracted to your property when you don’t have a proper pest control plan.

Your waste disposal measures should include getting pest-proof trash cans and the regular emptying of indoor and outdoor trash cans to discourage the activity of critters. After getting raccoons out of the attic, for example, it is important to follow up with waste disposal measures so that the critters do not return.

Proper waste disposal is part of the measures you should apply to modify your property to deter pest birds and other types of critters.

Pest control plants

Growing pest control plants will help keep the critters away from your property. These plants work through different ways to discourage the activity of the critters.

Pest control plants can be grown indoors and outdoors. Some of the plants are targeted at the sense of smell, while others are targeted at the sense of taste. You can grow plants like lemon, basil, lavender, and rosemary to keep pests away from your property.

Diatomaceous earth

Diatomaceous earth could be applied as a pest control measure. It can be obtained from lakes and riverbeds and applied to properties to get rid of critters. Diatomaceous earth is effective against pests like wasps, beetles, ants, and cockroaches. The mode of action of diatomaceous earth as a pest control material is not well known, but its effectiveness has been recorded.

You can apply DIY humane and environmentally-conscious pest control measures. You can also find a wildlife specialist in your area that uses humane methods. Humane methods applied by wildlife specialists can include trapping and general habitat modification. With live trapping, the critters are caught and relocated. With lethal trapping, measures that kill the infesting critters with little to no pain can be applied.

Humane and environmentally-conscious pest control measures are both effective and safe for your family and the environment.