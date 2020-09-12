10 Measures To Improve Industrial Energy Efficiency

Running a large company isn’t easy. After all, there are a million moving parts to keep track of.

Regardless of your industry, keeping costs as low as possible should be a constant concern. This includes making an effort to reduce energy costs. And yet reducing energy usage might seem easier said than done.

If you’ve been looking for ways to save energy, you’ve come to the right place for help. This article takes a look at methods for increasing industrial energy efficiency that you can start taking advantage of today.

Keep reading to discover insight into reducing the amount of money your business spends on energy while also helping to save the planet.

1. Install LED Lights

The first step in reducing energy usage at your company is to install energy-efficient lighting. LED lights can significantly reduce energy consumption each day, which is great for your bottom line while also taking pressure off the local power grid.

Replace traditional lighting from as many areas as possible, and turn off lights in non-essential areas.

2. Install Solar Panels

There’s really no excuse for not taking advantage of the benefits of solar energy.

More and more businesses of all sizes have begun installing solar panels. This drastically cuts down on energy costs and is great for the environment. Keep in mind that energy from the sun is endless and totally free.

Don’t let the upfront costs of this investment hold you back. After all, the savings that you’ll receive each month will more than pay for the cost of installation in the long run.

3. Maximize Insulation

Many companies take insulation for granted. This is actually a big mistake.

Why? Because insulation acts as a barrier against shifts in temperature that have a huge impact on the costs of heating and cooling your building. This means that proper insulation makes it much easier to keep your workplace cooler during summer months and warmer in the winter.

Consider increasing the amount of insulation in your roof and walls, and you’ll be amazed at the difference you experience. The workplace will be more pleasant year-round and you’ll spend far less on heating and cooling.

4. Keep Equipment Clean

Do you have a strict policy for cleaning and maintaining equipment? If not, now is the time to implement one.

After all, regular cleaning of all electrical and mechanical equipment will keep it operating efficiently and you’ll be optimizing its performance and lifespan.

This is another way of getting the most out of energy usage while minimizing energy costs.

5. Turn Off Power to Equipment When Not In Use

It’s important to be aware of the fact that your equipment is using energy even when not in use. Because of this, these energy vampires are actually costing you thousands of dollars each year in wasted energy.

The key is to either unplug the equipment when not in use, or to cut the power supply to the entire area. You’ll save a fortune in energy costs for something that isn’t being used anyway.

6. Upgrade Equipment

Is some or all of your equipment starting to age? If so, it might be using more any energy than you might imagine.

That’s because most older equipment wasn’t designed with the benefit of energy-efficient technology.

Newer equipment is typically made with improved materials and is able to benefit from advances in technology. This can help you save money on energy consumption, increase productivity, and even improve the quality of the work that your employees are able to produce.

You might be hesitant to invest in new equipment while your existing equipment is still able to do the job, but you’ll begin to reap the benefits regarding costs and work quality. In other words, the cost of upgrading is a short-term expense that offers long-term benefits.

7. Take Advantage of Low Consumption Periods

Take a look at your electricity bills and pinpoint the hours of the day when energy costs are at their lowest. Then consider maximizing productivity during those periods of the day while reducing the workload during hours when the cost of energy is high.

You’ll be able to accomplish the same amount of work while paying less for energy.

8. Upgrade Your HVAC System

Believe it or not, the HVAC system that your business uses to heat and cool your workspace consumes a tremendous amount of energy. This makes it a major expense.

That’s why upgrading your HVAC to a more energy-efficient system is so important to saving more and helping protect the environment.

It’s also important to look for ways to make your HVAC system operate more efficiently, such as keeping windows shaded during summer months, keeping exterior doors closed while the HVAC is running, and making sure the air filters are cleaned or replaced as frequently as possible.

Plus, when you combine an upgraded system with solar energy, you’d be amazed at the amount of money you’ll be able to save on energy costs.

9. Develop an Internal Energy Management Team

One of the smartest decisions you can make for improving energy usage within your company is to create an energy management team.

This team should be composed of individuals from different areas of the company, employed at every level in order to provide a wide range of perspectives.

The key is to allow this team to focus on making improvements from the top down and to empower them to make proactive decisions.

10. Conduct Annual Energy Audits

The internal energy management team will obviously provide a valuable service, including energy audits. These audits should cover the business as a whole, as well as the individual areas of the company. This is help provide an overall picture of your energy consumption as well as ways to make improvements.

Keep in mind that it’s important for everyone to be as transparent as possible so that the audit team can make as much of a positive impact as possible.

A Guide to Increasing Industrial Energy Efficiency

Making your business profitable isn’t an easy task. Fortunately, these industrial energy efficiency tips will help make a huge difference.

Making your business profitable isn't an easy task. Fortunately, these industrial energy efficiency tips will help make a huge difference.