Young Activists Changing the World Today

Climate change issues are not the only thing affecting our world today. Many young people have started to notice the changes happening in the world around us today. Most of them have been inspired by Greta Thunberg’s attempt to avert our attention to climate change and have decided to do something about it.

One of the examples in the case of 15-year-old Kelsey Juliana and 11-year-old Ollie Chernaik who decided to sue the state for not taking any actions against climate change. Even though everyone thought it was impossible the two kept pushing forward and are still continuing their case even after eight years.

Many also think that these types of court cases are impossible for young people to do, but lawsuit funding companies like Baker Street Funding think otherwise. Such companies are perfectly capable of helping young people push their case to the fullest. They may not completely agree with them but they are still there to help and value the enthusiasm that young people are able to display in such situations.

Here are some of the activists around our globe that are trying to change this world become a better place.

Shamma bint Suhail Faris Mazrui (23)

Mazrui was appointed Minister of State for Youth Affairs when she was only 22. She earned her Master’s degree in public policy from the University of Oxford beforehand. Her goal is to inspire and empower the young people of the UAE to get inspired and become more active in society and government. Her goal is to help boost the abilities of the Arab people in their country and help them reach their full potential.

Malala Yousafzai (22)

Yousafzai is already a household name as she became the youngest Nobel Prize laureate back in 2014. Malala had a pretty hard life as she grew up in the part of Pakistan under Taliban occupation. During that time her family was able to run a chain of schools that offered education. This inspired her to step into the role of becoming a passionate defender of public women’s education. Her actions also lead to her being shot on a bus. Luckily she survived and continue doing the things that she does best.

Yara Shahidi (19)

Yara is a young actress and she was in the line of making it big in Hollywood. However, she soon realized everything happening around her and decided to take a stand against diversity in Hollywood. She was able to establish the Yara’s Club which is a safe digital hangout for high school students to meet and discuss and confront social issues together. She was also a part of Michelle Obama’s Let Girls Learn education initiative.

Jamie Margolin (17)

Jamie Margolin started organizing a public demonstration and lobbying efforts at the age of 14 in her hometown of Seattle. She grew weary of all the inactivity by the people and decided to take matters into her own hands when she started organizing these protests. Jamie founded the Zero Hour group that has the aim of emphasizing the urgency of the effect of climate change on communities across the world. They organize marches, summits, and demonstrations with the aim of raising the awareness and dangers of climate change.

Isra Hirsi (16)

Isra Hirsi may be the oldest daughter of Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, but she has made her name by her own rights. After learning the dangers of climate change and seeing that nobody is taking an interest nor is doing anything about it, she sprung into action and tried to place the climate changes problems on the agenda of the local and national lawmakers.

She was also able to found the US Youth Climate Strike Group, which is an American chapter of the global activist climate movement. Acting as the executive director of the chapter, Isra was able to get about 1.6 million students worldwide to skip school in March and demand official actions to be taken against climate change.