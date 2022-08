I know you are close

fur soft, providing warmth

I could follow you

till our eyes met

and yet know better

not to bother

but to leave you quietly

to your natural world

I think of

you in cold-air wildness

among boulders

inside logs under ledges

in thickets for cover

striding across mountain slope

having your shelters

spread out for nights

and days no other place,

but rather

I am watching these trails

right here how long

this everything right,

hallowed ground—

awakening.