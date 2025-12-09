Is Climate Change Putting Us In A Bad Mood?

Dear EarthTalk: Is it true that climate change is putting more of us in a bad mood?

Climate change is no longer a distant or abstract issue. It is something people experience daily, affecting not only physical health but emotional well-being as well. Research increasingly shows that a warming climate can influence mood in two primary ways: through the psychological stress known as climate anxiety and through the direct physical effects of rising temperatures and extreme weather.

Climate anxiety refers to persistent worry about the causes and consequences of climate change, and awareness of the term has surged in recent years as concerns about the environment become more immediate. Public opinion surveys suggest that these worries are already affecting daily life for a significant share of the population. According to Anthony Leiserowitz of Yale’s Program on Climate Change Communication, which conducted one such survey, about 10 percent of respondents report feeling nervous or on edge about global warming several days a week, while 9 percent struggle to control their worry and 7 percent say climate concerns have reduced their interest or pleasure in everyday activities.

At the same time, the physical realities of climate change are creating their own emotional strain. Human-driven warming has increased the frequency and intensity of heat waves, which are linked to higher rates of heat exhaustion and heat-related illness. The American Psychological Association reports that prolonged exposure to extreme heat is associated with increased irritability, impulsivity, fatigue, and symptoms of depression, as well as sleep disruption that can further amplify mood disturbances. As hot days become more common, emotional stress tied to heat itself is becoming a routine part of life for many communities.

Extreme weather events add another layer of psychological impact. Hurricanes, floods, droughts, wildfires, and other climate-related disasters are occurring more often and with greater severity, and their social effects can linger long after the immediate damage is repaired. Studies cited by The Lancet link exposure to such events with higher rates of anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder, particularly among people who are displaced, lose their homes, or experience repeated disasters. Beyond the physical destruction, these events can erode a basic sense of safety and stability, compounding emotional distress.

While the mental health burdens of climate change are growing, researchers emphasize that distress is not inevitable. Taking part in environmental protection, community preparedness, and climate-focused civic engagement has been shown to reduce feelings of helplessness and improve emotional resilience. Likewise, investments in heat safety, disaster response, and accessible mental health services can significantly reduce the long-term psychological toll on vulnerable communities. As the climate continues to change, addressing its emotional impacts is increasingly understood as part of the broader public health response.

