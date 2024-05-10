Is There A Case For Using Sin Taxes To Help The Green Economy?

The term ‘Sin Tax’ refers to taxes levied on products, services, and items that are widely considered ‘undesirable,’ such as tobacco, gambling, or alcohol.

‘Green Economy’ refers to investing heavily in resource-efficient, low-carbon, socially inclusive, and sustainable economic activities, infrastructure, and initiatives to reduce environmental damage.

Here is a closer look at whether there is a case for using sin taxes to help support and bolster the green economy in the United States.

Is there a case of using sin taxes to help the green economy?

There’s no doubt that the iGaming industry in the USA is growing, but even for land-based casinos, much of the tax revenues (aka sin taxes) are already being used to help the green economy.

Sin taxes are also used by most local, state, and federal authorities, who use millions, sometimes billions of dollars generated by gambling, tobacco, and alcohol industries to help fund a range of social initiatives and green economy programs – as well as various other public health initiatives and even sports initiatives.

The tobacco and alcohol industries are extremely profitable, of course, and they contribute a significant amount to the USA every year. In 2022, for instance, the federal government collected just over $11 billion in tobacco excise taxes alone.

But perhaps even more profitable – or soon-to-be more profitable – is the growing iGaming industry. As mentioned previously, the USA has swathes of online casinos that are growing in popularity – many of which can be found on Casino.org. The money generated from this industry is being used specifically to fund problem gambling initiatives and responsible gambling programs to educate people and protect those players deemed ‘at-risk.’

In US states like Pennsylvania, Delaware, Nevada, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Delaware (and now, Rhode Island), where online casino gambling is legally permitted at state-licensed sites, it’s possible to find well-oiled regulatory and licensing frameworks for the iGaming industry.

The money generated in these states helps local economies (e.g., traditional/market economies and green economies) flourish, but some have argued that sin taxes (aka taxes on vices) are an unreliable source of revenue. However, many argue to the contrary.

Despite the unfortunate amount of climate misinformation out there, many people still feel that there is a good case for using sin taxes to help bolster the green economy and breathe new life into green/low-carbon infrastructures and initiatives.

Finding an Authorised Casino in the US

But it starts with finding state-licensed online casinos – ones that are legally permitted to operate in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Nevada, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Delaware.

These are fully licensed and regulated by reputable authorities and controlled by some of the iGaming industry’s most trusted names. There are also hundreds of perfectly secure ‘offshore’ online casinos, though these ones operate outside US borders and don’t contribute to local economies.

For casinos that do contribute to local economies, users across the US have a number of options. It all depends on where you live. For example, players living in New Jersey have access to completely different online casinos that players in Florida have access to, and so on. In the USA there is a huge number of online casinos. There are so many that playing each one for an hour a day every day for a year would still leave some over rolling into the next year. By sheer weight of numbers, choosing one casino over another can, and often is, a pretty tall order for most people.

As mentioned before, however, it is possible to get a strong comparison between each one – categorised by security, safety, convenience, and accessibility. The ones you’re looking for should be controlled by trustworthy iGaming operators, with excellent track records in the industry, and they should be fully licensed and regulated by one or more mid to top-tier licensing authorities.

Better still, all are free to join, and can be accessed from any modern desktop computer or mobile device with a decent Wi-Fi/internet connection.

Final thoughts

When it comes to tobacco and alcohol, taxes are already going to good initiatives, and they will continue to do so well into the future. For the building online casino market, however, it’s down to the users to choose the right, licensed casinos that can contribute to regular and green economies.

Even more reason to do that is the fact that unlicenced casinos are unsafe. For example, unlicensed online casinos will not look after your personal details or banking information and will happily accept your deposits but will never process your withdrawals.

They are unlicensed and unregulated, meaning when something bad goes wrong (like you not getting paid when you attempt to withdraw or your personal details being sold on the black market to the highest bidder), you won’t have the legal backing you are entitled to because they operate outside of the law.

In other words, if you live in the US and you’re looking for a safe online casino that works to better worthwhile initiatives – such as the green economy – it’s important to do your research and pick the right platform.