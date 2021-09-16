Items You Absolutely Cannot Miss For Your Bathroom

Every bathroom is different in its way, it can be contemporary, traditional, chic, modern, or vintage. No matter how it is, some items are necessary to bring a piece of customization to it. Your bathroom is one of the places where you rejuvenate, relax and recreate yourself every day.

You can visit the Victoria Plum website to explore better options.

Check out the following items that you might be interested in, to add in your bathroom:

Artwork – Artwork pieces add personalization to any place. On your bathroom walls, you can hang illustrations by your favorite artists, statement pieces that add a lot of color on otherwise pale background walls.Instead of doing major remodeling, this is one of the easiest ways to make your current bathroom look modern. Choose pictures that are soothing to watch for a long time. Ensure that the photographs are framed and protected by the glass to avoid steam. Greenery – A little bit of life looks good everywhere, including your bathroom. Due to the high moisture level of bathrooms, pothos, succulents, and ferns grow well. For pothos, you can keep it in a handmade or hand-painted glass bottle or recyclable plastic bottle.Little pots also look amazing in corners or countertops. You can also consider making your hanging arrangement to bring a little creativity to the table. Baskets – get them in all shapes, sizes, and colors. Use baskets to keep hygiene products, medicines, shampoos, towels, makeups, brushes, first aid kit, toiletries, etc. Keep the baskets organized in a rack to find stuff easily when in need. It is better not to use countertops to store baskets. Lighting – Lights in the perfect spots can change the entire atmosphere of your bathroom. If you wish to create a spa vibe in your bathroom, try using dim and soothing lights. Lights near or around the mirror are extremely helpful to get your makeup done or create an impeccable look before you start your day to conquer the world.Avoid using fluorescent bulbs, because those disturb the color of your actual skin tone or hair. If you wish to try out a vintage look for your bathroom, get decorative lamps that come in various designs and shapes. Impeccable organization – Organization is the key to your bathroom’s decoration or utilization. Use cabinets, trays, or baskets to keep things in order. This is also helpful to find certain things when you are in a hurry instead of turning your entire bathroom topsy-turvy. Don’t keep items scattered all over. It makes the space look cluttered. Incorporate innovation – Even the regular household items can be used in your bathroom. A wooden stool, steel ladder which has no use in your house can be kept in the bathroom to hang sheets or arrange neatly folded robes.Vintage door knobs are in vogue and can be used for similar purposes. If you have an unused wine rack, keep it in your bathroom corner and use it as a space for lanterns and plants.

Create your ideas to make your bathroom a place you don’t want to leave at all.