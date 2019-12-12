Keep Romance Alive With Unexpected Flowers

Keeping the romance alive seems to come easy to some. All too often, all the little things which say I love you seem to get lost in the humdrum and too many things which need to be done. As more people turn their hand to eco friendly ways to reduce their carbon footprint, getting through the holiday and into spring on the right foot is a perfect time to say it with flowers from a local source if you can.

More To Life Than Roses

Roses are the first flower which is associated with romance. Rich red roses reflecting love and passion and are a perfect unexpected flower to gift someone you truly love. White roses symbolise purity and innocence, being chaste and pure. This is why most bridal bouquets include at least a few white flowers, as least to set off other colour used in the bouquet.

However, there is more to life than roses, so look for your local florist and garden shop to provide the perfect way to keep your romance alive. Flowers are a perfect way to celebrate life and to build many happy memories.

Happy Go Lucky Romance

Perhaps the happiest go lucky flower that is bound to make everyone smile is the tulip. It comes in every color of the rainbow, and variations in between. They say each one has it’s own special meaning. However, you may want to match them to your occasion, favourite colours or simply matching the décor of the room.

Other favorites for happy go lucky romantic moments include bright yellow flowers of any persuasion. Gerbera Daisies also bring a smile to anyone who appreciates them and there are bound to be hours of fun trying to find the perfect ones to enjoy inside or out.

Brave Bromeliads And Elegant Orchids

With thousands of varieties of Orchids and Bromeliads, there is bound to be more than one perfect combination. Those looking to show how beautiful and precious their romance is often choose to send orchids with or without bromeliads. However, unless you are in tropical, frost free environments, you’ll want to find a good place indoors for these, a constant reminder of how truly exotic and rare true passion finds its other half in the same lifetime.

Orchids have long been associated with luxury, beauty and strength. In China, orchids symbolise integrity, elegance and friendship. Like roses and other flowers there are many meanings associated with their colours. For example, rare blue orchids have been symbols of strength and peace.

Flowers For Any Occasion And Even Between

Rather than only sending flowers to say sorry, or only for Valentines, more couples are finding ways to add that little extra special message to stay connected. With heavy workloads, many people turn to the floral experts to help them send the right message. Even the most passionate of romances need help getting through difficult times. It is at these points in times, that remember the flowers may make all the difference.

Some online sites provide ways to keep track of all the times and flowers they have provided. Some will send an early reminder so that the anniversaries of those difficult times, have the thoughtful touch that can raise spirits as you help recall the good times too.

Favorite Flowers Throughout The Year

Whether it is the dead of winter, or the high heat of summer, even if you don’t have a green thumb, there is bound to be a florist or garden centre near you can help keep your romance alive with the gift of flowers.

In Spring, celebrate the coming of a new season with Daffodils, Blue Irises, Tulips and more. Throughout summer, there are many bright flowers to remind you and your loved one of the passion which drives all life, from locally grown lilies and floral displays which help bees and birds alike. Even in Autumn and Winter, there are numerous flowers which help celebrate the season and become a touchstone for making new memories.

Sustainable Cut Flowers

As we go into a new decade, look out for the eco friendly garden centres, flower companies and florists who are eco aware, and fully in tune with sustainable, best practice farming methods. Look for the LEAF Mark accreditation or other equivalent standards.

Supporting an eco friendly local florist is a good place to start as it will boost your local economy. It also means that you can ask them about locally sources blooms and plants. Even if blooms come from further away, you can ask if they are organic.

Keep The Flowers, Ditch The Plastic

A final word about keeping it eco friendly. Whenever possible, ask for butcher’s paper rather than plastic wrapping. Also avoid arrangements which can only be made with that florist foam which used to be so popular.

At the garden centre, look for biopots, cowpots and other plastic alternatives for young plants. Some garden centers now offer ways for their customers to bring back their trays and pots for recycle. If you don’t see it, just ask what recycling they will be bring in through this next decade.

When you find that LEAF aware, sustainable flower provider, remember to leave rave reviews online so that you inspire others. Finding a great review makes it easy for others to follow your footprints to the best path forward.