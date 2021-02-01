Keep Your Eyes Open With Coffee

Coffee is considered an addiction since many people worldwide have made it a compulsory part of their daily life. People cannot start their day unless they have had a cup of coffee first; in fact, it has even replaced traditional breakfast options like cereal. There are all sorts of coffees available in the market to make hot coffee, but coffee beans for cold brew are a bit difficult to find.

However, several brands have now come up with new cold coffee blends to meet consumer demands, as people are now moving on to colder coffee options. Consuming too much coffee has always been looked down upon, but many people don’t know that coffee consumption has several benefits.

Coffee Can Help with Diabetes

Coffee is believed to have a significant effect in decreasing the risk of type 2 diabetes. In the year 2014, researchers gathered information on over 48,000 individuals who consumed one cup of coffee every day for more than four years. These people had lowered their risk of type 2 diabetes by 11%, compared to those who didn’t increase their coffee consumption.

According to a meta-analysis released in 2017, the risk of type 2 diabetes or metabolic syndrome decreases if a person drinks four to six cups of caffeinated or decaffeinated coffee every day.

Coffee and Parkinson’s Disease

Numerous studies have shown that caffeine present in coffee, or many other drinks, can help protect people against Parkinson’s disease. A team of experts concluded that those men who drink more than four cups of coffee a day might have lowered their risk of getting Parkinson’s disease compared to those who do not consume coffee.

Moreover, according to a study held in 2012, the caffeine present within coffee can help with movement control for people with Parkinson’s disease. In the 2017 meta-analysis, it was suggested that there might also be a link between coffee consumption and reduced risk of getting Parkinson’s disease, even if the individual smokes.

The same team of people also found that people who drink coffee also experience less depression and fewer cognitive conditions, for example, Alzheimer’s.

Coffee and The Liver

A group of Italian researchers found that those who consume coffee lower their risk of getting liver cancer by 40%. Some results have even shown that individuals who drink around 3 cups of coffee per day could lower their risk of liver cancer by 50%.

Coffee and The Heart

In a study held in 2012, it was concluded that those who drink coffee in moderation or have around two eight-ounce servings of coffee every day could protect themselves against heart failure. People who drank coffee every day have lowered the risk of heart failure by 11% compared to those who did not drink coffee.

Conclusion

The majority of people crave caffeine in today’s day and age since the world is now asking for less sleep and more work. While coffee may not be the only source of caffeine, it is still the most widely consumed form of caffeine along with sodas.