Keeping Pets Safe During A Heat Wave

Dear EarthTalk: How can I keep my pets safe during the increasingly frequent heat waves we are experiencing lately?

—Mary B., Bern, NC

Summer may be over but the heat still lingers in much of the U.S. and elsewhere. As such, the need to keep pets safe becomes an increasing concern. Heat poses great risks to animals, especially those with fur. Understanding the risks and the safety measures that can be taken can help our pets stay safe and happy.

Heatstroke is a critical condition that can happen both in animals and humans. It occurs when the body becomes unable to regulate its temperature. Symptoms in animals include excessive panting, drooling, lethargy and vomiting. Seeking immediate attention is crucial, so move your pet to a cool area, provide water, and in severe cases contact your vet. To reduce the risk of heatstroke, keep pets in at peak hours of heat, instead opt for morning and evening when it is cooler. This is generally before 10am and after 4pm.

Constant access to water and shade are also advised to prevent issues caused by heat. Use cooling mats, fans and ice packs to keep pets from overheating. Swap outdoor activities for indoor ones or consider buy mental stimulation toys and puzzles. Moreover, never leave your pets in a parked car: Even on an 85-degree day, a car with slightly opened windows can reach temperatures of 120 degrees.

Hot surfaces also pose significant risks, as asphalt and concrete can get hot under direct sunlight and burn paw pads or noses. If possible, walk pets on grassy areas. If this is not an option due to your area, consider purchasing pet shoes or boots which protect vulnerable paws from not only burns, but also sharp objects and potentially dangerous substances if pets lick their paws. These precautions go a long way in keeping pets safe when navigating the hotter months of the year, especially for those living in cities.

When the mercury does rise, be prepared for things to go wrong. Do your best to keep your pet out of harm’s way, but if things still go awry, keep a pet first aid kit with water, cool towels and a pet-safe thermometer on hand, and know the location of your nearest emergency vet clinic. Learn to identify the signs that your pet may be having a medical episode. If left untreated, irreversible damage and even death can occur. This is especially necessary in brachycephalic animals, animals with short muzzles such as pugs or Persian cats, whose facial structure makes it difficult to use panting to cool themselves.

By taking measures to keep pets safe and being prepared for emergencies, you ensure their well-being.

