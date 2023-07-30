Key Signs There Is An Issue With Your Home’s Solar Panels

So, you took the plunge and invested in having solar panels installed at your home. Good for you! You can now look forward to many years of cheaper and more reliable electricity, as well as notice the value of your home increase due to the fitting of these environmentally friendly devices. As well as this, they are simply cool to have on your house!

However, for one reason or another, a small percentage of people do find that as time wears on, there may be an issue with their solar panels. In most cases, this is easily resolved with a call to the installation company, but what are the signs that you need to look out for to ensure that your solar panels and your home retain their value?

Here is a quick guide to help you identify any issues promptly.

Decreased Energy Production

The first thing to look for is decreased energy production. If you notice that there is a significant drop in your solar panel’s energy, this can be a sign of an issue. In simple cases, it will be due to something like a temporary shading from a nearby structure, dirt or debris on the panels, and, in other cases, it can be due to faulty wiring or a malfunctioning inverter. All of these could be causing the decreased output, either gradually or suddenly. If there is nothing obviously blocking your solar panels and you’ve only recently had them installed, then your best bet is to call the solar company that installed them.

If they refuse to take another look or you can’t get in touch, this is a sign that you need to call in experts from elsewhere. Look to customsolarandleisure.com for advice and another opinion. They may suggest you reinstall your solar panels – this could be of great benefit to you as you guarantee high quality with a company like this.

Visible Damage

As they are on the roof and they don’t have any covering, it’s worth noting that solar panels can succumb to the elements, especially in cases of extreme weather, such as hailing or following a tornado. So, you should be regularly checking your solar panels for visible signs of damage. If you notice any cracks, discoloration, or water intrusion, this is going to compromise the panel’s efficiency and overall performance. If there is any visible damage and there is a decrease in energy production, you should contact the solar company that fitted the panels for advice.

Unusual Smells Or Sounds

As odd as it sounds, a malfunctioning solar panel can give off a rather unusual smell! Worryingly, for most people, this is very similar to smoke, and if you smell this, you should seek help immediately from the team that fitted the panel. As well as this, if you hear any strange noises coming from your solar panels, such as buzzing, humming, or clicking, then this could indicate loose connections, an issue with the electrical components, or potentially an issue with the solar panel inverter, all of which will need to be assessed.

High Electricity Bills

Finally, it’s worth noting that solar panels are usually invested in so that the homeowner can reduce their electricity bills. Ergo, if you notice that your monthly bills are creeping up, then this can signify that your solar panels are not working as well as they should be, and this should be looked into with the help of the solar panel company that fitted the panels.

If you have yet to install any solar panels, you must do your research thoroughly. You may feel like you are getting a great deal from one company only to find yourself with these issues later on. However, if you head to a reliable installation company with years of experience and a fantastic reputation, you should only enjoy the benefits of solar panels and none of the above.