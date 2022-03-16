Learn about the types of contact lenses ideal for you

Glasses may be popular but they are sometimes not the most practical or convenient, especially if you take part in some type of sport. Therefore, if you decide to get contacts, there are some things you must know before acquiring them. This includes consulting your eye doctor and determining the type of contact lenses suitable for you. In this article, you will learn about the types of lenses ideal for you.

Consulting an eye doctor

Firstly, it’s a good idea to know if you require vision correction. Therefore, you need to consult an eye doctor for an eye exam. Regardless of whether you have a vision problem or any other health condition, it can have an impact on how many times you need to get an eye exam. Remember that your medical history and age can also have an impact.

In most cases, if you have a vision problem, the eye doctor can recommend annual appointments. And, they can sometimes recommend yearly appointments even if you don’t have vision problems.

After all, every person needs to have an eye examination once a year. The eye doctor can check any changes inside and on the front of the eye. Hence, you can only know any vision problems if you see your eye doctor.

Type of contact lenses

Your eye doctor can assist you to decide the type of contact lenses suitable for your eyes. The most popular contact lenses at www.contactlenses.co.uk are soft contact lenses because they are usually more comfortable.

It’s worth noting that you can wear contact lenses to correct a wide range of vision conditions like nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism. People with nearsightedness can also use orthokeratology lenses. These lenses can change the cornea’s curvature to temporarily improve the ability of the eyes to focus on objects. Also, color contact lenses can be ideal for you, but you have to get a prescription.

Another thing you should think about before you choose the contact lenses is whether or not you want to have daily disposables or extended-wear lenses. Daily disposable contact lenses refer to the ones that you can take out after the end of the day and get rid of them. On the other hand, extended-wear contact lenses can be reused for a longer period.

If you are concerned about hygiene, then it makes sense to choose daily disposable contact lenses since you can start fresh every day. You should remember that there is a certain level of risk for infection if you wear the same contacts every day.

Daily disposable contact lenses are usually a bit expensive compared to monthly contact lenses. But the good thing is that you don’t need to purchase cases or solutions as often as you may with monthly lenses. Therefore, they tend to be affordable when you look at your expenses in the long run.

A contact solution and case are crucial to have on hand when it comes to contact lenses hygiene. But these can not be required a lot when you decide to use daily disposables. Remember to ask your eye doctor to recommend the best type of contact solution for you.