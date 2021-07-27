Everything You Need To Legally Ride Your Motorcycle Wherever

Are you ready to ride? Before hopping on that motorcycle, ensure you understand the legal motorcycle riding rules. The rules may differ from one state to the next, but most states have the same rules.

The common legal requirement is a riding license. It’s the same as having a driver’s license. There are no strict age requirements that must be met before riding, but must be over 18 years to get the motorcycle license.

Types Of Motorcycle License

A motorcycle license is mandatory if you want to ride on state roads. For example, a class M motorcycle endorsement or license is legally required in Michigan. There are important Michigan motorcycle laws that you should know if you are planning on passing through the state or riding on the state roads. The license requirements are:

Class M is used for all motor-driven cycles and motorcycles Class M1 for motorcycles Class M2 for motorized-bicycles and motor-driven cycles

What Are The Age Requirements For Riding A Motorcycle?

Not just anyone can hop onto a motorcycle, you must be 16 years and above. You should have sufficient knowledge and skills in riding a motorcycle.

Persons under 18 years are legally required to get a motorcycle permit. You qualify for the permit if you have attained the acceptable age limit and have completed the driver education course. This means you are conversant with all traffic laws. The permit is issued subject to you passing the vision screening and written motorcycle exam.

Motorcycle Training And Class Requirements

The training offers good safety skills that make you a better rider, safer and sharper on the road. It takes 15 hours, whereby the learner gets both riding and classroom lessons. Riders get motorcycle-specific traffic lessons. For instance, protective wear, understanding how the bike works, riding strategies like changing lanes or passing and making defensive maneuvers to avoid collisions, etc.

What Are The Test Requirements?

Beginners take courses including road tests before getting their motorcycle licenses. Riding is a skill that requires constant practice to perfect. Any experienced rider knows the importance of safety courses and proper education. They can be the difference between life and death when on the road.

Besides safety courses and motorcycle education, riders should practice riding to enhance their skills. Practice sessions include how to start and stop the bike. Also, it focuses on turn signals and the use of hand signals.

Skill Test

First, ensure your motorcycle is legally registered and equipped. Before going for the best, ensure your supervisor is over 18 years old and has a motorcycle license. Plus, ensure you have a valid temporary motorcycle permit.

Standard motorcycles are recommended because they have a relaxed rider position and the powerband is more manageable. The seat heights are moderate and the wheelbase short for easy maneuvering.

A license costs roughly $15-$50. After getting your license, get a license plate. This allows you to legally ride on the streets.

Motorcycle Helmet Laws

A motorcycle rider below 20 years of age must wear a helmet that meets DMV safety standards. The helmet is for protection against injuries you may sustain when riding. Most motorcycle fatalities are head injuries. Of course, if you are over 21 years and have at least $20,000 in medical insurance, you can ride without a helmet.

Without a helmet, the rider has a higher chance of getting serious injuries. Besides, the helmet protects the rider from other elements like hearing loss, flying objects, sunburns, wind, and cold.

An ideal helmet is one that fits the head comfortably. It should be in good condition and feel snug. Cracks and dents reduce effectiveness, which puts the rider in danger. White lane is illegal in many states.

Liability Insurance

All motorcycle owners must have liability insurance that will cover accidents caused on the road resulting in property damage, bodily harm, or death. First-party medical benefits coverage is mandatory for a rider over 21 years without a helmet.

Are There Safety Gear Laws For Motorcycles?

Not in many states. However, wearing safety gear protects the body because riding a motorcycle puts the body in a vulnerable position. The face, eyes, and other extremities need extra protection.

Eye Protection

This protects your eyes from the wind. Wind makes eyes to water and reduces visibility. This increases accident risks. Eyeglasses should have shatterproof lenses. Some riders wear goggles as they offer adequate protection than eyeglasses and perfectly seals wind out. However, ensure the ogles don’t block peripheral vision and are clean.

Face Protection

Passing vehicles easily pick up stones, which may hit the rider on the face, hence the need for face protection. Bugs too can hit your face and destabilize you. Have a shield extension on the helmet, well fastened and with no scratches for clear visibility. The face shield should be strong enough to stop flying objects and withstand their impact.

Protective Clothing

Protecting your body requires wearing protective clothing. The clothing prevents sunburn, windburn, dehydration, and keeps you warm. Good clothes minimize risks of abrasion, cuts, or burns.

Low-heel shoes are ideal. Don’t wear laced shoes to avoid the strings from getting tangled on the bike. Wear gloves for excellent grip. During the rainy season or winter, wear a waterproof jacket.

Motorcycle Inspections

The annual inspection is mandatory and ensures the motorcycle passes various tests like safety and emissions. The inspector checks the horn, steering, mirror, brake system, tires, lamps, serial number, exhaust system, and wheel assembly. Riders get an approved certificate placed near the front license plate.

Par king And Passenger Laws

Riders can pack their motorcycles in available parking slots as per traffic laws. Passengers have to wear a helmet and must sit on the designated passenger seat.

As a new rider, understand the law and ensure you meet the stipulated legal requirements. If you find yourself in an accident, contact a reputable attorney.