Lines Written at Seneca Creek State Park

Arching tree bent over double.

an old lady?

a cat stretching?

the entrance to a church.

O little stream,

why do you run so rapid?

You can’t outrun the world.

Gnarly roots form

steps along the path.

An old woman’s

arthritic hands.

Rounded rockface riven

with moss & lichen

primeval turtle,

megafauna return.

Yellow and white wildflowers freckle the landscape.

Only two colors?

My restless soul

demands a rainbow.

River runs over rocks,

swirls and eddies.

A Van Gogh painting?

God’s washing machine?

small sea

of ferns

why don’t tiny dinosaurs dance

among you?