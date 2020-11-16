Lines Written at Seneca Creek State Park
Arching tree bent over double.
an old lady?
a cat stretching?
the entrance to a church.
O little stream,
why do you run so rapid?
You can’t outrun the world.
Gnarly roots form
steps along the path.
An old woman’s
arthritic hands.
Rounded rockface riven
with moss & lichen
primeval turtle,
megafauna return.
Yellow and white wildflowers freckle the landscape.
Only two colors?
My restless soul
demands a rainbow.
River runs over rocks,
swirls and eddies.
A Van Gogh painting?
God’s washing machine?
small sea
of ferns
why don’t tiny dinosaurs dance
among you?