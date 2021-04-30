Marc Zboch Discusses Reversing Deforestation

How $.10 Can Feed A Hungry Family For Life & Save Planet Earth

Marc Zboch has planted over one million trees, mainly in impoverished countries around the globe. By restoring forests, countries and communities can develop over time. By spending a dime, the right trees can help strengthen the environment and everyone in it.

Trees Help Us Eat, Fuel, And Filter

Trees help the world in a variety of ways. Marc Zboch has helped show the impact they can have on cooking.

Food Security

Food security is an issue for many communities that rely on farming. According to the International Energy Agency, over 2 billion people depend on biomass energy. This type of energy is essential for cooking and heating. Since much of the population in sub-Saharan Africa use firewood, this resource is incredibly valuable.

Provide Fuel

Deforestation occurs because residents of certain areas need to cut down the trees for heat, cooking, purifying water, and more. However, planting the right trees can provide more basic needs in the long run.

Natural Purification System

A tree’s roots have their own purification system. As tree roots reach into the earth, groundwater is then purified and evaporated through the leaves. By continuing the primordial cycle of rain, trees are a basic part of hydration and temperature control.

In turn, temperature regulation can then create moisture for crops. This can be visibly seen during actual crop seasons as well as during pollination. With proper agriculture, bees and other pollinating animals can be seen fertilizing the crops. Depending on the location, specific trees may increase the nutrients in the soil. Food that is consistently grown each year can decrease food insecurity in the community and those surrounding it.

Different Types of Trees

Not all trees are the same. Specific trees that are planted with a purpose can help in different ways. In a state like Missouri, the climate is perfect for pecan trees. By planting these trees between fields of wheat, nuts can help support farmers by adding extra food. The same type of thinking can be applied in impoverished communities to increase income.

Relying solely on crops can be a risky venture. If there is not adequate hydration or a natural disaster occurs, an entire year’s worth of revenue can vanish. Planting trees with additional food adds value and food security.

Nut and Fruit Trees

The Chestnut forests found in northern Italy are carefully managed by farmers. This is because chestnuts are rich in both carbohydrates and protein. Protein is a prime energy source often associated with meat. This is especially beneficial for those who work on the farm or must provide labor throughout the day.

Nuts are not the only type of food that can be sold for income. Many fruit trees can flourish in impoverished areas. By planting underutilized trees, fruit can help fight hunger while increasing wealth to the community.

Hardy Fruit Trees

Unlike farming that requires livestock or sprawling fields, trees can produce food using minimal land. Since they are more resilient than many vegetables, fruit trees in tropical environments are often hardy and long-lasting. In tropical India, the tree root systems generate high income and employment for villagers. To avoid acidic soil, fruit trees are planted for individual farmers as well as commercial farms.

The Moringa Tree

The Moringa tree is just one tropical tree that can survive droughts. In addition to eating the flower, the seeds and leaves are also edible. This tree is most common in South Asia and Africa and can be used to treat toothaches. Because the leaves are rich in iron, potassium, and calcium, the nutritional value is exceptionally high.

Where Should Landowners Plant Trees?

Depending on the location, certain types of trees grow stronger than others. Since trees have multiple benefits to the environment and community, weighing the priorities is often necessary. For trees primarily used to increase food security, fruit trees are an ideal pick. For trees to use as fuel, fast-growing agriculture is needed.

Tree planting priorities include considerations in wildlife, timber growth, forest restoration, reintroducing species, erosion and energy production

All of these priorities can directly or indirectly affect food production. If trees are planted in an area that attracts foxes or other animals that can eat crops, this can be a major factor for farmers. Using trees as a source of energy will also impact employees and the growth potential.

Although choosing the right type of setting is necessary, trees are often a simpler task. Trees that are planted around the perimeter can protect the soil. This is crucial for commercial and residential farms. Keeping nutrients in the soil will create a softer texture and a healthier environment for the tree to grow. Planting fruit trees can add nutrients to especially worn or dehydrated soil.

All trees, regardless of where they are placed or their type, will create a natural filtration system that can reduce flooding. If the soil is given a proper amount of nutrients, plants that have grown extinct over the years can come back.

A Growing Business With Charity At Heart

Trees are healthy for businesses in more than one way. Providing a natural environment that thrives from adequate nutrients and rainfall can be accomplished in less time than many people realize. A business interested in giving back to impoverished communities should look into Trees For the Future or even Trees.org. As a promotional contribution, companies can entice customers to donate. This is done by informing clients that a proceed of their total is going toward planting a tree in a deforested area.

To get the most out of agriculture, knowing which trees to plant where is crucial. Tree foundations that have worked with different countries and communities have an accurate idea of what is most important. By helping create an environment that can thrive on its own, the future can be prosperous for years to come.