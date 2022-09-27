Marijuana helps with COVID-19

The disease causes shortness of breath in patients and complicates breathing so much that at times it is difficult for the patient to reach his bed. Many patients do not survive, even if they are on mechanical ventilation. The decision to test the effects of cannabis on the lungs in COVID-19 was not spontaneous: scientists have long known that marijuana contains cannabinoids, which have powerful anti-inflammatory effects. Fast and reliable weeds delivery will help you enjoy all the benefits of the substance. Accordingly, cannabidiol should relieve spasm from the lungs and stop the progressive inflammatory process.

The head of the study was Professor Babak Baban, who was happy to tell reporters about the results. Scientist claims that the use of cannabis as one of the components to restore lung function is very reasonable. He is confident that this increases the effectiveness of treatment even in the most severe cases, when a person is on the verge of life and death.

At the moment, tests have only been carried out on laboratory mice, but the doctor suggests re-testing on ferrets, because he believes that the characteristics of the respiratory system of these animals are more similar to those of humans. Gradually, the scientist plans to involve volunteers in the study. He explains that since cannabidiol itself is not psychotropic, there will be no changes in consciousness in daredevils.

Why are people dying from COVID-19, and what does cannabis have to do with it?

The main cause of death in patients is a cytokine storm. This is an immune response of the body to the virus, which leads to pulmonary edema and, accordingly, to death. A person simply does not have the strength to fight pathogenic microbes and bacteria, which is why cells die without the possibility of recovery. The scientist Babak Baban found that when CBD enters the body, the level of cytokines begins to decrease significantly, which leads to an increase in oxygen levels in the lungs. It has been laboratory proven that the substance, in conjunction with other terpenes contained in hemp, suppresses the cytokine storm by at least 90%. Due to the destruction of cytokines, inflammation is reduced, and the same dexamethasone, which is used for the same purposes in medical institutions, suppresses only 30%.

